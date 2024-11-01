US warship departs Trinidad and Tobago after exercise amid Venezuela tensions



by AFP Staff Writers



Port Of Spain (AFP) Oct 30, 2025



A US guided-missile destroyer that docked for four days in Trinidad and Tobago, within firing range of mainland Venezuela -- which called its presence a "provocation" -- departed as scheduled on Thursday, AFP witnessed.

The USS Gravely arrived in Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday, deepening a diplomatic row with Caracas over US military activity in the Caribbean.

During the warship's stay in the two-island nation off Venezuela's coast, a contingent of US Marines conducted joint training with local defense forces, part of a mounting military campaign by US President Donald Trump against drug-trafficking organizations in Latin America.

US strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats in international waters in the Caribbean and Pacific have killed at least 62 people in recent weeks.

Trump's administration says Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is a drug lord, an accusation he denies, and has issued a $50 million reward for information leading to his capture.

Trump has put the United States on a war footing in the Caribbean, raising speculation he will forcefully depose Venezuela's leftist firebrand Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuela claimed Monday to have dismantled a CIA-financed cell plotting a false-flag attack against the USS Gravely.

The Pentagon has so far deployed seven warships to the Caribbean and one to the Gulf of Mexico, ostensibly for anti-drug operations.

Experts say the attacks on alleged drug trafficking boats amount to extrajudicial killings, even if they target known traffickers.

