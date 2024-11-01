US warship departs Trinidad and Tobago after exercise amid Venezuela tensions

The USS Gravely arrived in Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday, deepening a diplomatic row with Caracas over US military activity in the Caribbean.
During the warship's stay in the two-island nation off Venezuela's coast, a contingent of US Marines conducted joint training with local defense forces, part of a mounting military campaign by US President Donald Trump against drug-trafficking organizations in Latin America.
US strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats in international waters in the Caribbean and Pacific have killed at least 62 people in recent weeks.
Trump's administration says Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is a drug lord, an accusation he denies, and has issued a $50 million reward for information leading to his capture.
Trump has put the United States on a war footing in the Caribbean, raising speculation he will forcefully depose Venezuela's leftist firebrand Nicolas Maduro.
Venezuela claimed Monday to have dismantled a CIA-financed cell plotting a false-flag attack against the USS Gravely.
The Pentagon has so far deployed seven warships to the Caribbean and one to the Gulf of Mexico, ostensibly for anti-drug operations.
Experts say the attacks on alleged drug trafficking boats amount to extrajudicial killings, even if they target known traffickers.
Related Links
Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South
Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention
Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile
UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach
Drones measure wastewater treatment plants greenhouse emissions at greater levels than official estimates
Drones, glide bombs and Patriots: weapons in Ukraine war
Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening
Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening: eyewitnesses
Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises
China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit
Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse
SpaceX launches SpainSat communications satellite
|
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force
Artillery shell detonates over California highway, striking patrol car
Lockheed Martin to Develop IFPC 2nd Interceptor for U.S. Army Air and Missile Defense
Ex-U.S. defense contractor head pleads guilty to selling trade secrets
Bulgaria to build German gunpowder, shells plant
Russian military factory blast toll rises to 23
New Japan PM to advance defence spending target: reports
Pentagon removing troops from Eastern Europe, focusing on other areas
Lt. Gen. Joe McGee retires amid alleged disagreements with Pentagon
Trump heads to South Korea with all eyes on Xi meeting
Trump orders nuclear testing resumption ahead of Xi talks
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters