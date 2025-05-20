AI-Enhanced Geospatial Intelligence Partnership Formed by ICEYE and Safran.AI

ICEYE's SAR satellites, known for their high revisit rates, rapid image delivery, and 25 cm resolution, provide unparalleled day-and-night, all-weather imaging capabilities. These features make SAR data a critical asset for defense, military, and intelligence applications, enabling the rapid detection and classification of objects of interest. By integrating this data with Safran.AI's advanced electro-optical image analysis, the partnership will enhance multi-modal AI solutions for global persistent monitoring, supporting a range of tactical and strategic missions.
"This partnership with Safran.AI allows us to maximize the value of our SAR data by integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies," said Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and Co-Founder of ICEYE. "By adding ICEYE SAR imagery to Safran's analytic capabilities we bring together the industry's best imagery with the industry's best multi-sensor image exploitation capability."
Jean-Yves Courtois, CEO of Safran.AI, noted, "This partnership represents a major breakthrough for our customers and the geospatial intelligence community. By closely collaborating with ICEYE, we will achieve automatic SAR image analysis performance comparable to those of our electro-optical image detectors. Furthermore, we will integrate both imagery sources through multi-modal AI, empowering governments with continuous monitoring capabilities tailored to both their commercial and sovereign data sources."
