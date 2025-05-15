ICEYE to Supply SAR Satellites to Polish Armed Forces

Implementation of the agreement will begin immediately, reinforcing ICEYE's position as a key provider of SAR satellite solutions for both military and civilian applications. The company's satellites are known for their ability to provide continuous, high-resolution monitoring of areas of interest on the Earth's surface, irrespective of weather conditions or time of day.
"ICEYE is proud to strengthen defense capabilities in Poland with cutting-edge SAR satellites. Our advanced, operationally proven satellite system provides actionable intelligence for resilience, readiness, and response, and enables informed and rapid decision-making in an increasingly complex and uncertain world. As a European provider, ICEYE is ideally positioned and ready to provide sovereign reconnaissance systems for ISR activities. The ICEYE system is engineered to also enable sharing capacity and cross-tasking with other nations, if so desired, to optimize the use of the combined fleets for enhancing collective space defense capabilities of European and allied nations," said Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and Co-founder of ICEYE.
"This is a great day for the Polish Armed Forces and Poland, because they are gaining full independence in radar reconnaissance and imaging. We are proud that a Pole founded a company like ICEYE. We are also certain that we are acquiring the absolute best capabilities in the world. Freedom and independence will only be defended by sovereignty and innovation, and the applications of the technology acquired today have military significance, but also economic applications," said Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Republic of Poland.
ICEYE operates the world's largest constellation of SAR satellites, offering unparalleled global access and the highest revisit frequency in the industry. With a resolution of 25 cm, these satellites provide precise object detection and situational awareness, supporting critical defense and commercial missions. ICEYE has launched 48 satellites to date, serving both its own operations and those of its global clients.
