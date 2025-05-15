Military Space News
SPACEWAR
 ICEYE to Supply SAR Satellites to Polish Armed Forces
illustration only
ICEYE to Supply SAR Satellites to Polish Armed Forces
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) May 15, 2025

ICEYE, a global leader in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite technology, has signed an agreement with the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Poland to supply the Polish Armed Forces with an initial set of three SAR satellites. The agreement also includes an option for Poland to procure three additional satellites and enhanced ground segment capabilities within the next 12 months under the MikroSAR program, bringing the total potential contract value to approximately euro 200 million. The deal further includes a collaboration with local Polish industry to deliver a mobile Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, offering near real-time tasking, data downloads, and analysis.

Implementation of the agreement will begin immediately, reinforcing ICEYE's position as a key provider of SAR satellite solutions for both military and civilian applications. The company's satellites are known for their ability to provide continuous, high-resolution monitoring of areas of interest on the Earth's surface, irrespective of weather conditions or time of day.

"ICEYE is proud to strengthen defense capabilities in Poland with cutting-edge SAR satellites. Our advanced, operationally proven satellite system provides actionable intelligence for resilience, readiness, and response, and enables informed and rapid decision-making in an increasingly complex and uncertain world. As a European provider, ICEYE is ideally positioned and ready to provide sovereign reconnaissance systems for ISR activities. The ICEYE system is engineered to also enable sharing capacity and cross-tasking with other nations, if so desired, to optimize the use of the combined fleets for enhancing collective space defense capabilities of European and allied nations," said Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and Co-founder of ICEYE.

"This is a great day for the Polish Armed Forces and Poland, because they are gaining full independence in radar reconnaissance and imaging. We are proud that a Pole founded a company like ICEYE. We are also certain that we are acquiring the absolute best capabilities in the world. Freedom and independence will only be defended by sovereignty and innovation, and the applications of the technology acquired today have military significance, but also economic applications," said Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Republic of Poland.

ICEYE operates the world's largest constellation of SAR satellites, offering unparalleled global access and the highest revisit frequency in the industry. With a resolution of 25 cm, these satellites provide precise object detection and situational awareness, supporting critical defense and commercial missions. ICEYE has launched 48 satellites to date, serving both its own operations and those of its global clients.

Related Links
 ICEYE
 Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEWAR
BlackSky Secures Early Access Agreements for Gen-3 Satellite Services with Global Defense Customers
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) May 14, 2025
 BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) has signed early access agreements for its Gen-3 satellite services with multiple international defense sector clients, offering real-time, high-resolution satellite imagery for enhanced situational awareness. These customers will gain access to ultra-detailed, 35-centimeter imagery, enabling rapid intelligence assessments and a broader range of mission-critical solutions. "These early access agreements demonstrate confidence in the quality and reliability of ... read more
SPACEWAR
Israel warns Yemenis to avoid ports after intercepting missile

 Russia, China slam Trump's plan for 'Iron Dome' missile shield

 Patriot defense system headed for Ukraine as ceasefire hopes dim

 US Space Force strengthens missile warning network with acceptance of next generation SBIRS S2E2 system
SPACEWAR
Israel military tells Yemenis to evacuate Huthi-run ports

 North Korea fires flurry of short-range ballistic missiles

 Russian missile strike on Ukraine city kills three

 Huthis say US bombed Yemen after strike on Israel's main airport
SPACEWAR
Pakistan and India accuse each other of waves of drone attacks

 Pakistan shoots down 25 Indian drones near military installations

 Drones drag Sudan war into dangerous new territory

 Lyten Unveils U.S.-Made Lithium-Sulfur Battery Platform for Advanced Drone Propulsion
SPACEWAR
China launches advanced Tianlian II-05 relay satellite to boost space communications

 Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system

 HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone

 Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
SPACEWAR
Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty

 Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
SPACEWAR
Rights groups take UK govt to court over Israel arms sales

 U.S. to begin immediately removing 1,000 transgender service members from military

 Five European defence ministers to meet in Rome on Friday

 NATO hatches deal on higher spending to keep Trump happy
SPACEWAR
Macron warns of new sanctions, Europe talks nukes; Lula commits to push Putin

 Putin, Xi, Steven Seagal and missiles: Russia's Red Square parade

 Cambodia, China begin largest-ever military drills

 China congratulates Pope Leo on election, hopes for 'dialogue'
SPACEWAR
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.