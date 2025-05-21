ATLAS showcases secure software platform to enhance US military satellite operations



ATLAS Space Operations and its subsidiary Freedom Space Technologies have successfully demonstrated the capabilities of their Freedom software platform for the U.S. Air Force Research Lab and the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), validating a new model for secure and scalable satellite ground operations under the Hybrid Space Architecture initiative.

The demonstrations confirmed Freedom's ability to integrate and orchestrate a wide range of government and commercial satellite ground station networks, enabling real-time data transmission with a focus on cybersecurity and operational resilience. The platform features software-defined controls and interfaces, designed to adapt rapidly to evolving mission needs.

As part of the DIU project, ATLAS integrated networks like its own global ground station array and Viasat's Real-Time Earth with Department of Defense (DoD) systems, supporting users such as the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. The Freedom platform's web-based interface allowed operators to manage satellite contacts with enhanced flexibility, while maintaining compliance with cybersecurity standards including DFARS and NIST 800-171.

"Our Freedom architecture brings together isolated networks into a unified, secure ecosystem that delivers scalable, mission-ready satellite services," said Brad Bode, CTO and Co-Founder of ATLAS Space Operations. "This software-defined model ensures the agility and trust needed for future DoD space missions."

The demonstrations achieved several mission-critical outcomes:

Integrated commercial and DoD assets for seamless tasking and telemetry

Verified cybersecurity compliance with NIST 800-171 and readiness for FedRAMP and ITAR standards

Enabled secure access for diverse agencies including the Army's SMDC

Facilitated dynamic scheduling and multi-vendor network abstraction

Proved scalability for future expansion with new antennas, users, and partners

Delivered a user-friendly interface for satellite scheduling and data access

Generated operational data for advanced analytics and AI-driven automation

The project reflects the growing emphasis on hybrid, cloud-native solutions to support U.S. defense space infrastructure with speed, security, and flexibility.

