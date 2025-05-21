ATLAS showcases secure software platform to enhance US military satellite operations

The demonstrations confirmed Freedom's ability to integrate and orchestrate a wide range of government and commercial satellite ground station networks, enabling real-time data transmission with a focus on cybersecurity and operational resilience. The platform features software-defined controls and interfaces, designed to adapt rapidly to evolving mission needs.
As part of the DIU project, ATLAS integrated networks like its own global ground station array and Viasat's Real-Time Earth with Department of Defense (DoD) systems, supporting users such as the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. The Freedom platform's web-based interface allowed operators to manage satellite contacts with enhanced flexibility, while maintaining compliance with cybersecurity standards including DFARS and NIST 800-171.
"Our Freedom architecture brings together isolated networks into a unified, secure ecosystem that delivers scalable, mission-ready satellite services," said Brad Bode, CTO and Co-Founder of ATLAS Space Operations. "This software-defined model ensures the agility and trust needed for future DoD space missions."
The demonstrations achieved several mission-critical outcomes:
Integrated commercial and DoD assets for seamless tasking and telemetry
Verified cybersecurity compliance with NIST 800-171 and readiness for FedRAMP and ITAR standards
Enabled secure access for diverse agencies including the Army's SMDC
Facilitated dynamic scheduling and multi-vendor network abstraction
Proved scalability for future expansion with new antennas, users, and partners
Delivered a user-friendly interface for satellite scheduling and data access
Generated operational data for advanced analytics and AI-driven automation
The project reflects the growing emphasis on hybrid, cloud-native solutions to support U.S. defense space infrastructure with speed, security, and flexibility.
Related Links
ATLAS Space Operations
Military Space News at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Trump unveils plans for 'Golden Dome' missile shield for US
Israel says intercepted missile from Yemen, Huthis claim attack
Israel army says intercepts missile from Yemen, Huthis claim strike
Israel warns Yemenis to avoid ports after intercepting missile
Britain, Germany jointly developing missiles: ministers
US sanctions Chinese, HK firms for aiding Iran's missile program
Israel military tells Yemenis to evacuate Huthi-run ports
North Korea fires flurry of short-range ballistic missiles
Chinese Combat Drones Secure Global Market Lead in Counterterrorism
Least confident drone bids drive smarter delivery networks
Drones drag Sudan war into dangerous new territory
Lyten Unveils U.S.-Made Lithium-Sulfur Battery Platform for Advanced Drone Propulsion
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration
Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
Space Laser Communication Terminal Prototypes Enter Phase 2 for Advanced On-Orbit Crosslink Compatibility
China launches advanced Tianlian II-05 relay satellite to boost space communications
|
Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
'Paradigm shift': Germany says to meet Trump's NATO spending target
UK FM says EU defence pact will 'complement' NATO
EU finalises 150-bn-euro loan scheme to rearm
UK govt defends supplying fighter jet parts to Israel
Trump to discuss end of 'bloodbath' with Putin, Zelensky
Is NATO set to agree spending 5% of GDP on defence? Not q
Warm Trump-Erdogan ties puts Turkey at heart of peace diplomacy
China says ready to 'expand practical cooperation' with Russian army
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters