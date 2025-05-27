Military Space News
MILPLEX
 NATO head expects members to agree to spend 5% GDP on defense
NATO head expects members to agree to spend 5% GDP on defense
 by Darryl Coote
 Washington DC (UPI) May 27, 2025

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said that he expects alliance members to agree during next month's summit to a defense spending target of 5% of gross domestic product.

Rutte made the revelation during the sixth and final day of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Dayton, Ohio.

"I assume that in The Hague we will agree on a hard defense spend target of 5%," he said.

"Let's say that this 5%, but I will not say what is the individual breakup, but it will be considerably north of 3% when it comes to the hard spend and it will be also a target on defense-related spending."

"We need this, because otherwise we can never, ever, ever reach the capability targets," he added.

All NATO members have agreed to spend at least 2% of their GDP on defense by 2025, with no country yet reaching the 5% threshold.

NATO spending by member nations has long been an issue of contention for U.S. President Donald Trump, who has called for European nations to pay more, accusing them of relying on Washington for their defense.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has been calling for NATO members to increase defense spending to 5%.

Of the 32 NATO nations, Poland spent an alliance-high 4.12% of GDP on defense last year, according to statistics from the security alliance, with Estonia second at 3.43% and the United States third at 3.38%.

Eight countries spent below the 2% GDP on defense last year, with Spain coming in last at 1.28% GDP.

The NATO Summit is to be held in The Hague from June 24-25, where world leaders and defense chiefs of alliance members will congregate to discuss pressing security issues and decide on the alliance's strategic direction.

Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MILPLEX
US accepts Boeing jet from Qatar for use as Air Force One
 Washington (AFP) May 21, 2025
 US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has accepted the Boeing 747 that the Gulf emirate of Qatar offered to President Donald Trump for use as Air Force One, the Pentagon said Wednesday. Qatar's offer of the jet - which is valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars - has raised huge constitutional and ethical questions, as well as security concerns about using an aircraft donated by a foreign power for use as the ultra-sensitive presidential plane. "The Secretary of Defense has accepted a Boeing ... read more
MILPLEX
In tone shift, Kremlin calls Trump's Golden Dome plan 'sovereign matter'

 Trump's 'Golden Dome' US missile defense plan faces major challenges

 Israel military says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

 Israel military says intercepted two projectiles fired from Yemen
MILPLEX
Russia strikes Kyiv after first stage of major prisoner swap

 Merz says Kyiv's key allies no longer limit range of weapons

 North Korea fires multiple unidentified cruise missiles: Seoul military

 Britain, Germany jointly developing missiles: ministers
MILPLEX
Ukrainian drone attacks halt flights at Moscow airports

 Chinese Combat Drones Secure Global Market Lead in Counterterrorism

 Least confident drone bids drive smarter delivery networks

 Drones drag Sudan war into dangerous new territory
MILPLEX
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities

 Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
MILPLEX
Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo

 Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty

 Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
MILPLEX
Top U.S. defense contractor L3 Tech to pay $62M to settle claims of deceptive practices

 Germany says to continue Israel arms sales amid embargo call

 US accepts Boeing jet from Qatar for use as Air Force One

 UK FM says EU defence pact will 'complement' NATO
MILPLEX
Merz warns of Russia threat in visit to NATO's eastern flank

 Uganda suspends military cooperation with Germany: army

 Merz to visit Lithuania as Germany helps bolster NATO's eastern flank

 Trump 'on brand' with anti-woke rant at army officer graduation
MILPLEX
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.