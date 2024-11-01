Military Space News
 Airbus taps Synspective SAR radar network for expanded Earth imaging
Airbus taps Synspective SAR radar network for expanded Earth imaging

by Erica Marchand
 Paris, France (SPX) Feb 17, 2026

Airbus Defence and Space has signed a new radar satellite data framework agreement with Japanese Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) specialist Synspective Inc. to broaden its space-based radar coverage for Earth observation customers worldwide.

Under the agreement, Airbus gains access to Synspective's growing constellation of SAR satellites, which will operate alongside Airbus's existing radar assets TerraSAR-X, TanDEM-X and PAZ. The combined fleet is intended to improve revisit times and coverage, particularly across equatorial regions, where frequent and reliable imaging is critical for defence, security and disaster management users.

Synspective will provide satellite capacity at short revisit rates for Airbus customers, including imagery with resolutions of up to 25 centimetres in established acquisition modes such as Staring SpotLight and StripMap. These modes enable highly detailed views of infrastructure, urban areas and other features of interest, reinforcing a broader European Japanese cooperation in space-based radar services.

In parallel with the data supply arrangement, Airbus and Synspective plan to explore joint solution development and new capabilities tailored to evolving customer requirements in Europe and other regions. The partners aim to address a range of operational needs, from routine monitoring tasks to rapid response in time-sensitive situations.

SAR technology uses microwave signals instead of reflected sunlight, allowing satellites to capture detailed images regardless of cloud cover, smoke, or darkness. Because SAR systems emit their own radio waves, they can image through adverse weather and at night, which is particularly valuable for tracking change over time and detecting subtle ground movements.

These radar imaging capabilities support applications such as infrastructure monitoring, surveillance of military activity and emergency response following natural disasters. Operators can assess flooding extent, identify damaged transport links and detect land displacement even when optical sensors are blinded by clouds or smoke.

Synspective is in the process of expanding its SAR constellation with regular launches, targeting a fleet of around 30 satellites by the end of the decade. A larger constellation is expected to increase data frequency and improve resilience, offering more consistent coverage and redundancy for critical missions.

For Airbus, the agreement strengthens its position as a multi source intelligence provider by adding another radar data stream to its portfolio. The company aims to deliver a broader and more reliable flow of SAR information to governmental and commercial customers, integrating Synspective capacity into existing service platforms and analytical workflows.

