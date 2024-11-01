Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 24, 2026



Aitech and Teledyne e2v Semiconductors are underscoring their ongoing collaboration to advance space grade computing by integrating Teledyne e2v high reliability semiconductors into Aitech's SP1, a radiation tolerant 3U SpaceVPX single board computer.

The SP1 targets deployment in LEO, GEO, lunar and deep space missions as a robust computing platform for spacecraft and payload systems that require high performance edge processing, onboard analysis and mission adaptability. At its core, the SP1 uses Teledyne e2v's QLS1046 Space system on chip, which delivers advanced processing within a compact, space qualified form factor suited to demanding orbital and deep space environments.

The multi core architecture of the QLS1046 Space SoC, combined with high bandwidth memory, enables the SP1 to run AI based algorithms for onboard data analysis and autonomous decision making without relying solely on ground segment processing. This allows spacecraft to react more quickly to changing mission conditions, optimize use of communications links and reduce the volume of raw data transmitted to Earth.

"Radiation-tolerant, high-performance SBCs are foundational for modern space missions, providing the speed and resilience needed to process complex workloads while withstanding the harsh radiation conditions and ensuring long-term operational success," said D. Davis, general manager, Aitech (ADSI). "By combining our high-performance, ruggedized hardware with Teledyne e2v's radiation-tolerant technologies, we are setting a new standard for mission-critical reliability and adaptability for space applications."

The QLS1046 Space device, part of Teledyne e2v's Qormino family, integrates four 64 bit Arm Cortex A72 cores and DDR4 memory with ECC to provide high memory bandwidth and strong data integrity in radiation environments. It has been radiation tested to 100 krad (Si) and is immune to latch up at 67 MeV cm2/mg, supporting dependable operation over long mission durations in orbit and beyond.

"Teledyne e2v's advanced semiconductors solutions form the foundation for next-generation space systems," said David Hien, General Manager of Teledyne e2v Semiconductors. "By enabling onboard AI and machine learning, our QLS1046-Space SoC helps spacecraft process data autonomously and make smarter decisions in real time. We're proud to collaborate with Aitech and see our technologies integrated into the SP1 platform, enabling smarter, more autonomous spacecraft solutions."

Aitech positions the SP1 for applications including Earth observation, communications, Command and Data Handling, robotic vision processing, power distribution and signal analysis, where reliable high performance computing is essential for payload and platform control. The board incorporates a high capacity FPGA that offers extensive flexibility for customer IP integration and supports a broad range of interface expansion options across different spacecraft platforms.

By combining radiation tolerant processing from Teledyne e2v with Aitech's ruggedized board level design, the partners aim to provide a key enabling technology for next generation space systems that demand high throughput, resilience and the ability to host evolving software and AI workloads over a mission's lifetime.

