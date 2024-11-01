Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 17, 2026



Hypersonica has completed its first hypersonic test flight at Andoya Space in Norway, marking what the company describes as a major step toward a European sovereign hypersonic strike capability by 2029.

The Anglo-German defense and aerospace company reported that its missile prototype accelerated to speeds above Mach 6 and flew more than 300 kilometers during the mission. All systems performed nominally during ascent and on the vehicle's high-speed descent through the atmosphere, and engineers validated performance down to the subcomponent level at hypersonic speeds.

Co-founders Dr. Philipp Kerth, CEO, and Dr. Marc Ewenz, CTO, said the mission delivered critical flight data for future hypersonic strike systems and for analyzing potential adversary weapon profiles. They highlighted that Hypersonica, as a privately funded startup, moved from design to the launch pad in just nine months, a pace they argue should reset expectations for the cost and timelines associated with developing hypersonic weapons.

The executives framed the effort as both a technological and strategic milestone for European defense innovation. They stressed that, as Europeans committed to freedom and democracy, they see the development of hypersonic strike technology as carrying a particular responsibility for safe and principled deployment. The company also acknowledged the role of Andoya Space as a key partner in enabling the maiden flight.

Hypersonica is pursuing a phased test program that starts with achieving and characterizing hypersonic flight, then demonstrating advanced flight control at hypersonic speeds, followed by complex maneuvering, and ultimately meeting full operational mission requirements. The successful Andoya mission is positioned as the first in this series of increasingly demanding flight demonstrations.

Preparation for the test campaign covered concept development, detailed design, hardware procurement, system integration, and ground testing. In parallel, the company completed export control procedures, regulatory clearances, flight safety assessments, and test range coordination, all within the same nine-month window from initial design to launch.

At the core of the program is a modular architecture that Hypersonica says allows rapid upgrades and shorter development cycles compared with traditional missile programs. According to the company, this approach can reduce development costs by more than 80 percent relative to conventional methods, while enabling faster iteration as new requirements or technologies emerge.

Hypersonica argues that this accelerated, lower-cost pathway will allow Europe to field hypersonic capabilities within the timeframes set out in both NATO and the United Kingdom's 2030 hypersonic frameworks. The company positions its effort as a way for European nations to obtain advanced strike options on a schedule and budget that would previously have been considered unrealistic.

The test campaign also underscores the role of Andoya Space in hosting high-speed flight trials from its Norwegian range. Imagery from the mission shows the prototype and launch operations at the coastal site, with the company emphasizing that the system and test infrastructure are developed and operated in Europe, for European customers.

