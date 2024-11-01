MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 24, 2026



MTN has signed a landmark agreement with SpaceX to become an authorized provider of government satellite connectivity services for defense and government customers. The deal positions MTN to deliver secure, mission-critical communications using SpaceX's Low Earth Orbit satellite ecosystem, which is engineered to meet strict security and performance requirements for government and defense operations.

The new services target growing demand from defense, government, and energy sectors for highly secure, low-latency global connectivity in critical and remote environments. MTN describes itself as a world-class network operator focused on seamless, resilient connectivity wherever it is needed, and the agreement with SpaceX strengthens that positioning with a dedicated government-focused satellite offering.

"The addition of this government-focused ecosystem from SpaceX is a crucial differentiator for MTN," said Scott Davis, President and CEO of MTN Government Solutions. "Our aerospace, defense and government clients demand connectivity that is not just fast and global, but 100% secure and highly resilient. This move enables us to deliver communications with the highest assurance levels, perfectly complementing our existing Starlink-based commercial solutions and ensuring mission-critical continuity, whether at sea or in remote sites anywhere in the world."

As one of a select group of authorized providers, MTN will offer a specialized solution that includes enhanced cryptography, resilience, and tailored mission support for government and military users. The service integrates high-assurance cryptographic capabilities intended for classified operations and sensitive data handling, going beyond standard commercial encryption.

The SpaceX government ecosystem also takes advantage of a large, proliferated Low Earth Orbit constellation designed for resiliency and global, assured communications. This architecture is aimed at demanding mobility platforms operating in challenging conditions, where redundancy and continuity are essential for mission success.

MTN will be able to pair SpaceX's modular satellite design and specialized user equipment with government and military use cases, including Earth observation missions and secure command and control applications. The goal is to give defense and government users a satcom option that combines performance, security, and flexibility across a range of operational scenarios.

Under the agreement, MTN plans to launch a special version of its MTN Rugged Mini Kit, an all-in-one portable Starlink deployment system, configured specifically for government and defense operations. This adaptation is intended to support rapid deployment and field use, while maintaining the high-assurance characteristics required for sensitive missions.

The new government-focused capability builds on MTN's recent launch of StarEdge Horizon, which provides a Layer 2-based private network over the commercial Starlink constellation for enterprise customers. SpaceX's government ecosystem extends this approach by adding military-grade security and resiliency designed for high-assurance, government-specific applications that demand stricter controls.

MTN says the SpaceX-enabled services are being rolled out immediately across its government and defense portfolio. Existing and new customers operating in critical environments are expected to gain immediate performance and security upgrades as the new capabilities come online.

