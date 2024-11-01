Military Space News
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
 MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers
illustration only

MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 24, 2026

MTN has signed a landmark agreement with SpaceX to become an authorized provider of government satellite connectivity services for defense and government customers. The deal positions MTN to deliver secure, mission-critical communications using SpaceX's Low Earth Orbit satellite ecosystem, which is engineered to meet strict security and performance requirements for government and defense operations.

The new services target growing demand from defense, government, and energy sectors for highly secure, low-latency global connectivity in critical and remote environments. MTN describes itself as a world-class network operator focused on seamless, resilient connectivity wherever it is needed, and the agreement with SpaceX strengthens that positioning with a dedicated government-focused satellite offering.

"The addition of this government-focused ecosystem from SpaceX is a crucial differentiator for MTN," said Scott Davis, President and CEO of MTN Government Solutions. "Our aerospace, defense and government clients demand connectivity that is not just fast and global, but 100% secure and highly resilient. This move enables us to deliver communications with the highest assurance levels, perfectly complementing our existing Starlink-based commercial solutions and ensuring mission-critical continuity, whether at sea or in remote sites anywhere in the world."

As one of a select group of authorized providers, MTN will offer a specialized solution that includes enhanced cryptography, resilience, and tailored mission support for government and military users. The service integrates high-assurance cryptographic capabilities intended for classified operations and sensitive data handling, going beyond standard commercial encryption.

The SpaceX government ecosystem also takes advantage of a large, proliferated Low Earth Orbit constellation designed for resiliency and global, assured communications. This architecture is aimed at demanding mobility platforms operating in challenging conditions, where redundancy and continuity are essential for mission success.

MTN will be able to pair SpaceX's modular satellite design and specialized user equipment with government and military use cases, including Earth observation missions and secure command and control applications. The goal is to give defense and government users a satcom option that combines performance, security, and flexibility across a range of operational scenarios.

Under the agreement, MTN plans to launch a special version of its MTN Rugged Mini Kit, an all-in-one portable Starlink deployment system, configured specifically for government and defense operations. This adaptation is intended to support rapid deployment and field use, while maintaining the high-assurance characteristics required for sensitive missions.

The new government-focused capability builds on MTN's recent launch of StarEdge Horizon, which provides a Layer 2-based private network over the commercial Starlink constellation for enterprise customers. SpaceX's government ecosystem extends this approach by adding military-grade security and resiliency designed for high-assurance, government-specific applications that demand stricter controls.

MTN says the SpaceX-enabled services are being rolled out immediately across its government and defense portfolio. Existing and new customers operating in critical environments are expected to gain immediate performance and security upgrades as the new capabilities come online.

Related Links
 MTN Satellite Communications
 Read the latest in Military Space Communications Technology at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership
 Madrid, Spain (SPX) Feb 18, 2026
 The European Union has begun operational use of its 'Governmental Satellite Communications Programme', known as 'GOVSATCOM', opening secure encrypted satellite communications services to EU member states under European control. The move marks a significant step in the bloc's efforts to secure strategic autonomy in space-based communications for government and security users. At the core of the new capability is the GOVSATCOM Hub, described as the central node that manages service delivery across t ... read more
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3

 AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture

 Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense

 Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway

 Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test

 Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine

 Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Drone attack on Sudan market kills 28: rights group

 Drones, sirens, army posters: How four years of war changed a Russian city

 Australian defence firm helps Ukraine zap Russian drones

 AALTO plans Zephyr stratospheric hub in northern Australia and seeks local payload partners
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers

 EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership

 Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy

 Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
3 Surprising Ways Space Hardware Reaches Launchpads

 Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform

 Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry

 Lockheed ramps up THAAD interceptor output with new framework deal and Camden facility
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Canada launches huge defence plan to curb reliance on US

 German foreign minister slams France over defence spending

 BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises

 Ukraine, Norway, Sweden top destinations for German arms exports
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
French prosecutors announce special team for Epstein files

 UK's Starmer urges 'sleeping giant' Europe to curb dependence on US

 EU top diplomat rejects Europe 'bashing' by US as calls grow for a US reset

 US to withdraw all troops from Syria: reports
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control

 Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.