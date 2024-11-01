Anysignal raises 24 million Series A to advance autonomous RF sensing for space and national security



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Dec 22, 2025



Anysignal has raised 24 million dollars in a Series A financing round to expand development of autonomous radio frequency sensing technology aimed at mission critical space and national security applications.

The company develops software defined systems that use artificial intelligence to sense, identify, and manage radio frequency signals across contested and congested electromagnetic environments. Its platform is designed to enable autonomous spectrum awareness, adaptive sensing, and rapid decision making for applications spanning space systems, electronic warfare, and advanced radar.

According to the company, the technology replaces rigid, hardware centric signal processing chains with software driven architectures that can learn from the environment and reconfigure in real time. This approach is intended to improve performance against dynamic and previously unseen signal threats while reducing system complexity and deployment timelines.

In space based use cases, autonomous RF sensing is increasingly viewed as essential for resilient operations, including satellite communications protection, space domain awareness, and detection of interference or hostile activity. Similar capabilities are also relevant for airborne and terrestrial platforms operating in electronically contested environments.

The funding will be used to accelerate product development, expand engineering teams, and support deployment of Anysignal's technology with government and commercial partners. The company said it plans to scale its platform across multiple domains, including low Earth orbit satellites, unmanned systems, and fixed ground installations.

Investors backing the round cited growing demand for software defined and AI enabled RF systems as militaries and space operators seek to modernize infrastructure and adapt to rapidly evolving threat landscapes in the electromagnetic spectrum.

The Series A financing positions Anysignal to play a role in next generation space and national security architectures that rely on autonomous sensing, resilient communications, and integrated electronic warfare capabilities.

