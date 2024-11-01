Muon Space secures Direct to Phase II award for SDA missile warning and tracking mission



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Dec 22, 2025



Muon Space has secured a Direct to Phase II award to support the Space Development Agency's missile warning and tracking mission, advancing the company's role in developing space based sensing capabilities for national defense.

The award enables Muon Space to continue development of its QuickBeam multispectral electro optical and infrared payload technology, which is designed to provide persistent sensing and tracking of advanced missile threats from low Earth orbit. The payload combines multiple spectral bands to improve detection sensitivity and tracking accuracy across a range of operational conditions.

The Space Development Agency is building a proliferated constellation of satellites to deliver continuous missile warning and tracking coverage. These systems are intended to detect, track, and support engagement of ballistic, hypersonic, and other emerging threats by providing timely and precise data to defense networks.

Muon Space's approach emphasizes rapid development cycles, vertically integrated spacecraft manufacturing, and scalable sensor architectures that can be deployed in large numbers. The QuickBeam payload is designed to operate as part of a distributed constellation, enabling resilient coverage through redundancy and cooperative sensing across multiple satellites.

The Direct to Phase II award pathway allows the agency to accelerate promising technologies by moving directly into advanced development and demonstration, bypassing earlier competitive phases. This approach is intended to shorten timelines for fielding new capabilities in response to evolving threat environments.

According to the company, the work will focus on maturing sensor performance, refining on orbit processing, and validating integration with ground systems and command and control architectures supporting missile warning missions.

The award positions Muon Space to contribute to the Space Development Agency's broader effort to deploy a resilient, low latency space architecture that supports missile defense, domain awareness, and integrated deterrence objectives.

