Trump says China's Xi to visit US 'toward the end of the year'

Trump made the comment in an interview with NBC News taped Wednesday -- the same day he and Xi had a wide-ranging conversation about trade, Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine, and the situation in Iran.
Trump is expected to go to China in April, before Xi would then visit the United States.
"He's coming to the White House, yeah -- toward the end of the year," Trump said in the interview, parts of which aired Sunday.
"These are the two most powerful countries in the world and we have a very good relationship."
Since Trump returned to the White House a year ago, he has been a prolific purveyor of tariffs, unveiling sector-specific levies on steel, autos and other items as well as broader measures to achieve a variety of policy objectives.
The White House has jousted with Beijing on trade but reached a broad truce with China after a major escalation last spring.
Despite moves from the United States intended to lessen its dependence on Chinese manufacturing, the two countries remain deeply entwined economically.
Xi, who last visited the United States in 2023, on Wednesday warned Trump to proceed with "caution" on selling arms to self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory.
The Chinese leader also voiced hope that bilateral issues including trade could be resolved amicably between Beijing and Washington.
"By tackling issues one by one and continuously building mutual trust, we can forge a right way for the two countries to get along," Xi said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
Trump meanwhile said the conversation with Xi was "excellent" and that "we both realize how important it is to keep it that way."
On Friday, the United States urged three-way talks with Russia and China to set new limits on nuclear weapons, but Beijing so far has rejected joining disarmament negotiations "at this stage."
