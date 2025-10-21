Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 As Russia looms, NATO showcases nuclear drill
As Russia looms, NATO showcases nuclear drill
 By Max DELANY
 Volkel, Netherlands (AFP) Oct 21, 2025

A Dutch F-35 jet roared off the runway Tuesday at Volkel airbase in the Netherlands as part of NATO's annual nuclear exercise Steadfast Noon.

The long-planned drill, which involves no live nuclear bombs, is routine practice for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to ensure it is ready to use its ultimate weapon if necessary.

As tensions have risen with Russia over the war in Ukraine and repeated air incursions, it is now also an unmistakable message to Moscow of NATO's potential might.

For the first time, NATO this year allowed a small group of journalists including AFP on site during the two-week exercise.

Involving over 70 aircraft from 14 countries and some 2,000 personnel, the 2025 iteration of the drill is focused on the North Sea region.

The press invitation was part of the Western political and military alliance's shift away from a deep culture of military secrecy -- up until four years ago it didn't even divulge the name of the nuclear exercise.

"We've long not talked about this, but it's certainly time that we talked to our publics about it," said US Air Force Colonel Daniel Bunch, chief of NATO Nuclear Operations.

"This is not sabre-rattling. This is about consistently performing our mission and going out and demonstrating the full range of capabilities that the alliance has."

NATO's increased openness about its nuclear activities comes as Moscow has adjusted its own nuclear rhetoric in line with the ebbs and flows of the war in Ukraine.

Jim Stokes, NATO's Director of Nuclear Policy, insisted that the alliance's increased messaging wasn't "necessarily directed at Russia".

"It's about communicating to our domestic audiences," Stoke said.

"We want to make sure that folks understand that we're a responsible nuclear alliance, what we're doing is transparent as we can be, we are not acting aggressively."

- 'No doubt' -

But in typical NATO fashion, the transparency only went so far, given that the operation is one of the alliance's most closely guarded secrets.

Journalists watched a string of Dutch and German jets capable of carrying tactical nuclear payloads streak into the skies.

But the media was not allowed to see the crews practising prepping the dummy bombs for loading.

Such is the sensitivity around a nuclear exercise that none of the planes participating are actually carrying even the mock-up weapons.

NATO's nuclear deterrence relies on US weaponry stationed in numerous bases in Europe.

While doubts have been raised about Washington's reliability under President Donald Trump, commanders were adamant that nothing has changed.

"I don't think anybody should question the American role," said US Colonel Bunch.

Russia's recent air incursions in Poland and Estonia, and a string of unexplained drone flights, have rattled NATO.

But Marcel van Egmond, head of the Netherlands air combat command, said that security at the bases involved in the exercise was as high as ever.

"We haven't taken any specific measures," he said. "Our self-defence has been part of our mission, always."

For those involved in the exercise, the weight of training to use such devastating weapons is heavy.

"It's a strain. It's hard. It's obviously the biggest violence you can give to a pilot," said Dutch squadron commander Bram Versteeg.

But he insisted that "deterrence is all about (how) you have to be capable, you have to be credible, and you have to communicate."

"So no doubt in my mind that my people are up to the task," he said.

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
NATO to start annual nuclear exercise Monday
 Brussels, Belgium (AFP) Oct 10, 2025
 NATO will launch its annual nuclear exercise Steadfast Noon next week, alliance chief Mark Rutte said Friday, as tensions with Russia have risen after a series of air incursions by Moscow. In a video posted online Rutte stressed that the two-week drill starting on Monday was "regular" and NATO said it is not linked directly to the Kremlin's latest actions. "We need to do this because it helps us to make sure that our nuclear deterrent remains as credible, and as safe, and as secure, and as effe ... read more
NUKEWARS
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California

 Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race

 Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2

 France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles
NUKEWARS
Tomahawk missiles main topic for Zelensky-Trump meet: Ukraine official

 Ukraine's Zelensky leaves D.C. without Tomahawk missiles he sought

 'Wonder weapon'? Five things about US Tomahawks coveted by Ukraine

 Ukraine officials in US meet Tomahawk missile makers
NUKEWARS
UK military to get new powers to shoot down drones

 Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening: eyewitnesses

 EU says drone defences not 'optional' in push to face Russia

 NATO and EU scramble to boost drone defences to counter Russia
NUKEWARS
China charts new path for integrated space and terrestrial connectivity

 Iridium and T-Mobile expand PNT deployment under U.S. DOT resilience program

 Snapdragon Mission Tactical Radio gains Iridium data for global L band connectivity

 Terran Orbital finalizes Tranche 1 satellite bus delivery for Lockheed Martin
NUKEWARS
Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force

 Artillery shell detonates over California highway, striking patrol car

 Lockheed Martin to Develop IFPC 2nd Interceptor for U.S. Army Air and Missile Defense

 Australia must deploy 'unconventional' means to deter China, Russia: APSI
NUKEWARS
Idea of German 'draft lottery' sparks govt row

 EU reaches agreement on plan backing defence industry

 China expels two top-ranked generals from military in graft probe

 UN extends arms embargo on Haiti
NUKEWARS
Trump says to meet Putin in Budapest after 'great' call

 Zelensky urges allies against appeasing Russia after US trip

 Pope Leo visits 'school of peace' sailing the Mediterranean

 Trump says to meet with Xi at South Korea summit
NUKEWARS
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.