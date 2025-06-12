Beijing hails improving Vatican ties after Pope Leo names first Chinese bishop

The Holy See expressed "satisfaction" on Wednesday at the recognition by China of the appointment of Joseph Lin Yuntuan as auxiliary bishop of Fuzhou, capital of eastern Fujian province. The pope made the nomination on June 5.
Beijing's foreign ministry said the naming of the first Chinese bishop under the new pope had "enhanced understanding and mutual trust through constructive dialogue" with the Vatican.
"China is willing to work together with the Vatican to promote the continuous improvement of China-Vatican relations," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a regular news briefing.
The Vatican and China do not have formal diplomatic relations because the Holy See recognises Taiwan, the self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its own territory.
However, they agreed in a historic deal in 2018 to let both sides have a say in the naming of bishops in China, home to about 12 million Catholics.
The deal -- the text of which has never been made public -- has drawn criticism within the Church, with some seeing it as allowing the Communist Party government a stranglehold over China's Catholics.
The deal was renewed several times as Pope Francis sought to make inroads for the Church in China, most recently in October 2024 for four years.
"With the joint efforts of both sides, the provisional agreement on the appointment of bishops has been smoothly implemented," Lin Jian said.
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound
Denmark to buy anti-air defence systems from European makers
York preps first Dragoon Mission for Missile Warning and Warfighter Connectivity constellation
NATO chief urges 400-percent rise in alliance's air defence
Ukraine says Russian strikes hit Kyiv, Odesa, killing three
Russian strike kills 12 Ukrainian soldiers during training: Kyiv
Merz says Germany, Ukraine to jointly produce long-range weapons
Merz says Kyiv's key allies no longer limit range of weapons
Russia says killed man attempting drone attack on military site
Israel says hits Beirut, targeting Hezbollah drone factories
AI-enabled control system helps autonomous drones stay on target in uncertain environments
Robotic flight meets instinctive adaptation in groundbreaking drone research
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite
Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
|
NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield
Meta and Anduril join forces on battlefield tech
Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo
Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty
Defence or environment? UK faces spending choices
Canada to hit 2% defense NATO spending target this year: Carney
South Korea in 'final stages' to sign major tank deal with Poland
NATO Secretary General Rutte to ask allies to up military spending
Germany's Merz says 'no doubt' US to stick with NATO
Europe facing security 'perfect storm': EU defence chief
Ukraine war 'existential', Russia says, launching revenge strikes
NATO wrestles over how to handle Ukraine at Trump summit
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters