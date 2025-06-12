Germany not considering delivering Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine: minister



by AFP Staff Writers



Kyiv, Ukraine (AFP) June 12, 2025



Berlin is not considering delivering long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine for its fight against Russia, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said in Kyiv on Thursday.

Pistorius told a journalist that, if "asked whether we are considering this, my answer is no". The question of sending Taurus, with a range of over 500 kilometres (270 miles), has been highly controversial because it would allow Ukraine to target sites deep inside Russia.

