Military Space News
MISSILE NEWS
 Israel army says struck underground missile facility in western Iran
Israel army says struck underground missile facility in western Iran
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Jerusalem (AFP) June 14, 2025

The Israeli military said it struck an underground facility Saturday in western Iran's Khorramabad that contained surface-to-surface and cruise missiles.

"This is an important site that was even featured in a propaganda video by the Iranian regime in the past," military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin told journalists.

He was likely referring to footage aired by Iran's Revolutionary Guards earlier this year showing what it described as a new underground missile facility.

"It was struck and the senior officials associated with it have also been eliminated," Defrin said, adding that "dozens of other such sites have also been destroyed".

The military said the site contained "storage tunnels for surface-to-surface missiles and cruise missiles as well as multiple launch shafts".

Iranian media reported strikes on Lorestan province, where Khorramabad is located, on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday Israel said its air strikes on Iran, which began in the early hours of Friday, have so far killed more than 20 Iranian army and Revolutionary Guards commanders, including armed forces chief Mohammad Bagheri.

The strikes have also killed nine nuclear scientists and experts, the military said.

Iran said at least 78 people have been killed.

Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MISSILE NEWS
Ukraine says Russian strikes hit Kyiv, Odesa, killing three
 Kyiv, Ukraine (AFP) June 10, 2025
 Russia launched fresh drone and missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and port city of Odesa early on Tuesday, killing three people and hitting a maternity hospital, Ukrainian officials said. Moscow has escalated its bombardments of Ukraine and Kyiv has retaliated with strikes deep inside Russian territory. Talks in Turkey last week failed to yield a breakthrough towards ending the three-year war. Aside from an agreement to exchange prisoners, progress has stalled and Russia has r ... read more
MISSILE NEWS
NATO chief urges 400-percent rise in alliance's air defence

 Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound

 Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound

 Israel intercepts Yemen missile, Huthi rebels claim attack
MISSILE NEWS
Germany not considering delivering Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine: minister

 Ukraine says Russian strikes hit Kyiv, Odesa, killing three

 Russian strike kills 12 Ukrainian soldiers during training: Kyiv

 Merz says Germany, Ukraine to jointly produce long-range weapons
MISSILE NEWS
AI-enabled control system helps autonomous drones stay on target in uncertain environments

 Robotic flight meets instinctive adaptation in groundbreaking drone research

 Russia says killed man attempting drone attack on military site

 Israel says hits Beirut, targeting Hezbollah drone factories
MISSILE NEWS
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities

 Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
MISSILE NEWS
NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield

 Meta and Anduril join forces on battlefield tech

 Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo

 Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty
MISSILE NEWS
Defence or environment? UK faces spending choices

 Canada to hit 2% defense NATO spending target this year: Carney

 South Korea in 'final stages' to sign major tank deal with Poland

 As NATO ups defence spending, can Europe produce the weapons?
MISSILE NEWS
Europe facing security 'perfect storm': EU defence chief

 Beijing hails improving Vatican ties after Pope Leo names first Chinese bishop

 Germany's Merz says 'no doubt' US to stick with NATO

 Ukraine war 'existential', Russia says, launching revenge strikes
MISSILE NEWS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.