 BlackSky to deliver advanced Gen-3 tactical ISR capabilities to international customer
illustration only

BlackSky to deliver advanced Gen-3 tactical ISR capabilities to international customer

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Nov 10, 2025

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) has announced the award of a contract worth more than $30 million spanning several years, focused on integrating its third-generation high-cadence tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services into a strategic international defense customer's secure operational environment.

The awarded project accelerates the customer's sovereign space-based intelligence programs by deploying BlackSky's advanced commercial satellite technology. Gen-3 solutions provide high-frequency, low-latency tasking and leverage AI-enabled analytics to support rapid information gathering and analysis directly within secure customer workflows. This capability enables the constellation to operate autonomously within classified systems, expanding operational flexibility and data accessibility.

BlackSky's Gen-3 architecture delivers very-high-resolution imagery and near-real-time analytics. The AI-driven platform identifies and classifies a wide range of tactical objects, including vehicles, aircraft, and vessels, supporting missions where immediate intelligence is required. These advancements allow defense entities to expand the scope and precision of their ISR operations, integrating more complex objectives and analysis than previous generations.

Brian O'Toole, Chief Executive Officer of BlackSky, said, "BlackSky is partnering with customers to integrate advanced commercial space, software, and AI solutions that deliver real-time intelligence services into our customer's secure environments for 24/7 time-dominant missions." O'Toole further explained, "BlackSky is leveraging proven technology and an operational architecture for low-latency delivery of very-high resolution Gen-3 imagery and AI-enabled analytics at scale in cross-domain secure environments."

The Gen-3 performance improvements allow customers to accelerate their space-based intelligence capabilities. "More and more customers are turning to BlackSky and we are committed to getting customers there faster, leveraging our proprietary technology stack of AI and real-time software solutions and fully vertically integrated Gen-3 satellite manufacturing capabilities," added O'Toole.

BlackSky is expanding its Gen-3 satellite constellation through regular launches, which increase operational capacity and revisit rates. This ongoing expansion supports the growing demand for flexible, scalable space-based intelligence operations tailored to real-time mission requirements in secure global defense environments.

