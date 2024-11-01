German defence giant Rheinmetall sticks to stellar growth goals

The company, whose products range from ammunition to artillery and military vehicles, has been a main beneficiary of skyrocketing demand as Europe rearms with Russia's war against Ukraine grinding on.
Orders for the first nine months were up 20 percent to 7.5 billion euros ($8.6 billion), order books are at record levels, and the group is in the process of building and expanding factories across the continent.
But third quarter revenues came in slightly below forecast at 2.78 billion euros, with the group saying that orders in Germany had been "significantly delayed".
This was due to political turmoil caused by the previous government's collapse last year, which resulted in the 2025 budget being postponed.
It was finally adopted in September by Chancellor Friedrich Merz's coalition, and defence goods orders in Germany were now starting to roll in.
"The foundations have now been laid for a strong fourth quarter, especially as the German armed forces' planned major programmes are now secured in the federal government's financial planning," said Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger.
The group said it is on track to achieve its target of 25 to 30 percent sales growth this year.
The Duesseldorf-based company's shares were up over three percent in afternoon trade in Frankfurt.
Its weapons and ammunition division achieved record sales of around two billion euros in the first nine months of the year.
The main drivers were increased sales of tanks, medium-calibre ammunition, as well as artillery and mortar orders for Ukraine and NATO member states.
Rheinmetall has been moving into new areas.
The group announced in September it was expanding into the naval sphere with the acquisition of German warship builder Naval Vessels Luerssen (NVL).
It is also planning to begin building satellites.
sr/fz/tw
Related Links
The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South
Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention
Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile
UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach
Northern German states look to joint anti-drone defences
Sudan army says intercepts drone attack on key southern city
Drones measure wastewater treatment plants greenhouse emissions at greater levels than official estimates
Drones, glide bombs and Patriots: weapons in Ukraine war
Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises
China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit
Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse
SpaceX launches SpainSat communications satellite
|
Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together
Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force
U.S. lifts Biden-era arms embargo on Cambodia
German defence giant Rheinmetall sticks to stellar growth goals
Probe into Thales defence group looking at Indonesian contract
Ex-U.S. defense contractor head pleads guilty to selling trade secrets
U.S. attacks another alleged drug trafficking boat, killing two
Merz chairs first meeting of new German security body; NATO chief plays down US troop withdrawal from Romania
UN Security Council votes to lift sanctions on Syrian president
US seeks to reboot military channels with China after Trump-Xi meet
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters