Military Space News
MILPLEX
 German defence giant Rheinmetall sticks to stellar growth goals

German defence giant Rheinmetall sticks to stellar growth goals

by AFP Staff Writers
 Frankfurt, Germany (AFP) Nov 6, 2025

Germany's biggest defence group Rheinmetall said Thursday a surge in demand from the country's military is set to help it achieve stellar sales growth, after delayed orders dented earnings.

The company, whose products range from ammunition to artillery and military vehicles, has been a main beneficiary of skyrocketing demand as Europe rearms with Russia's war against Ukraine grinding on.

Orders for the first nine months were up 20 percent to 7.5 billion euros ($8.6 billion), order books are at record levels, and the group is in the process of building and expanding factories across the continent.

But third quarter revenues came in slightly below forecast at 2.78 billion euros, with the group saying that orders in Germany had been "significantly delayed".

This was due to political turmoil caused by the previous government's collapse last year, which resulted in the 2025 budget being postponed.

It was finally adopted in September by Chancellor Friedrich Merz's coalition, and defence goods orders in Germany were now starting to roll in.

"The foundations have now been laid for a strong fourth quarter, especially as the German armed forces' planned major programmes are now secured in the federal government's financial planning," said Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger.

The group said it is on track to achieve its target of 25 to 30 percent sales growth this year.

The Duesseldorf-based company's shares were up over three percent in afternoon trade in Frankfurt.

Its weapons and ammunition division achieved record sales of around two billion euros in the first nine months of the year.

The main drivers were increased sales of tanks, medium-calibre ammunition, as well as artillery and mortar orders for Ukraine and NATO member states.

Rheinmetall has been moving into new areas.

The group announced in September it was expanding into the naval sphere with the acquisition of German warship builder Naval Vessels Luerssen (NVL).

It is also planning to begin building satellites.

sr/fz/tw

RHEINMETALL

Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MILPLEX
Russian military factory blast toll rises to 23
 Moscow (AFP) Oct 29, 2025
 The death toll from a blast at a military factory in central Russia earlier this month has risen to 23, authorities said Wednesday after completing search and rescue operations. Officials have not said what caused the October 22 blast in the city of Kopeysk, but have opened an investigation into industrial safety violations. "The final list of victims of the tragedy includes 23 people," the regional government said on Telegram, up from a previous toll of 12 given the day after the incident. ... read more
MILPLEX
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California

 Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race

 Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
MILPLEX
North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South

 Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention

 Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile

 UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach
MILPLEX
Northern German states look to joint anti-drone defences

 Sudan army says intercepts drone attack on key southern city

 Drones measure wastewater treatment plants greenhouse emissions at greater levels than official estimates

 Drones, glide bombs and Patriots: weapons in Ukraine war
MILPLEX
Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises

 China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit

 Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse

 SpaceX launches SpainSat communications satellite
MILPLEX
Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together

 Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight

 Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence

 Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force
MILPLEX
U.S. lifts Biden-era arms embargo on Cambodia

 German defence giant Rheinmetall sticks to stellar growth goals

 Probe into Thales defence group looking at Indonesian contract

 Ex-U.S. defense contractor head pleads guilty to selling trade secrets
MILPLEX
U.S. attacks another alleged drug trafficking boat, killing two

 Merz chairs first meeting of new German security body; NATO chief plays down US troop withdrawal from Romania

 UN Security Council votes to lift sanctions on Syrian president

 US seeks to reboot military channels with China after Trump-Xi meet
MILPLEX
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.