German defence giant Rheinmetall sticks to stellar growth goals

by AFP Staff Writers



Frankfurt, Germany (AFP) Nov 6, 2025



Germany's biggest defence group Rheinmetall said Thursday a surge in demand from the country's military is set to help it achieve stellar sales growth, after delayed orders dented earnings.

The company, whose products range from ammunition to artillery and military vehicles, has been a main beneficiary of skyrocketing demand as Europe rearms with Russia's war against Ukraine grinding on.

Orders for the first nine months were up 20 percent to 7.5 billion euros ($8.6 billion), order books are at record levels, and the group is in the process of building and expanding factories across the continent.

But third quarter revenues came in slightly below forecast at 2.78 billion euros, with the group saying that orders in Germany had been "significantly delayed".

This was due to political turmoil caused by the previous government's collapse last year, which resulted in the 2025 budget being postponed.

It was finally adopted in September by Chancellor Friedrich Merz's coalition, and defence goods orders in Germany were now starting to roll in.

"The foundations have now been laid for a strong fourth quarter, especially as the German armed forces' planned major programmes are now secured in the federal government's financial planning," said Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger.

The group said it is on track to achieve its target of 25 to 30 percent sales growth this year.

The Duesseldorf-based company's shares were up over three percent in afternoon trade in Frankfurt.

Its weapons and ammunition division achieved record sales of around two billion euros in the first nine months of the year.

The main drivers were increased sales of tanks, medium-calibre ammunition, as well as artillery and mortar orders for Ukraine and NATO member states.

Rheinmetall has been moving into new areas.

The group announced in September it was expanding into the naval sphere with the acquisition of German warship builder Naval Vessels Luerssen (NVL).

It is also planning to begin building satellites.

