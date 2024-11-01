Amentum secures up to 995M dollar US Air Force contract for MQ9 modernization



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Nov 13, 2025



Amentum announced it has received the Remotely Piloted Aircraft Maintenance Support IDIQ contract from the US Air Force Air Combat Command, valued at up to 995 million dollars over five years.

The contract supports the MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial system, which incorporates advanced sensors, weapons, ground control stations, and satellite connectivity. These systems play a vital role in current military operations and help maintain US military capabilities.

Mark Walter, president of Amentum's Engineering and Technology business, stated, "Amentum's unmanned aerial solutions are designed to ensure the MQ-9 Reaper remains a formidable force in complex, dynamic environments." He highlighted the company's record in delivering mission capabilities, including Satellite Launch and Recovery for the MQ-9, to address evolving Air Force needs.

Amentum will assign specialized professionals, implement weapons loading processes, and provide aerospace ground equipment for the MQ-9 fleet at domestic and international locations. These efforts will reinforce combat readiness and contribute to training at various sites.

"Amentum is uniquely positioned to enhance the operational excellence of the MQ-9 Reaper," said Mark Evans, senior vice president of Modernization and Training. He noted the company's history with earlier unmanned systems such as the MQ-1 Predator and RQ-4 Global Hawk, which has given Amentum significant technical knowledge and operational experience in MQ-9 platforms.

The Air Combat Command IDIQ contract covers a global support framework to maintain and modernize MQ-9 assets.

