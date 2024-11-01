Firefly Aerospace expands defense technology portfolio with SciTec acquisition



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Nov 06, 2025



Firefly Aerospace has completed the acquisition of SciTec, strengthening its capabilities in national security and defense technology. The purchase price included a mix of cash and Firefly common stock, with over 475 SciTec employees joining the Firefly team.

Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly Aerospace, stated, "SciTec brings more than four decades of experience supporting high-stakes national security missions with industry-leading software applications and big data processing capabilities that are highly complementary of Firefly's launch, lunar, and in-space vehicles. Together, Firefly and SciTec bring the talent and tech to support the most critical national security programs and deliver the future of edge processing for dynamic space operations." The deal advances Firefly's portfolio with AI-enabled defense software in missile warning, space domain awareness, intelligence, surveillance, and autonomous command and control.

With the acquisition, Firefly gains classified infrastructure at six strategic locations and integrates additional data centers and mission operation centers. The company will deliver a suite of hardware and software for defense programs, including space-based interceptor missions, hypersonic tests, and Moon to Mars missions. Robust contracts and new service categories support intelligence and national security agencies alongside commercial clients.

Jim Lisowski, CEO of SciTec, explained, "We're proud to officially join the Firefly team and look forward to combining our software and hardware capabilities to bolster our existing services and create new industry-leading categories for space and defense customers. Both companies have become known for executing incredibly difficult missions from delivering a modernized missile warning system to successfully landing on the Moon. Together we'll be unstoppable."

SciTec continues to operate as a Firefly subsidiary, maintaining independent management under Jim Lisowski while reporting to Firefly's CEO.

Related Links

Firefly Aerospace

Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

