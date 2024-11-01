China FM wants to work with Canadian counterpart to 'eliminate interference'

Wang, who met a slew of Western leaders during the Munich Security Conference, has been eager to paint Beijing as a more stable partner compared to the increasingly unpredictable United States.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who took office last year, visited China in January as part of his global effort to broaden Canada's export markets and decrease trade reliance on the United States.
Under a preliminary trade deal announced, Beijing is expected to reduce tariffs on Canadian canola imports and grant Canadians visa-free travel to China.
But the United States -- Canada's traditional ally and largest trading partner -- has threatened to impose 100-percent tariffs on Canadian products if the deal were to go ahead, saying it would allow China to "dump goods".
Beijing's top diplomat Wang told his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand on Saturday that their countries should jointly counter "interference", without naming the United States.
"China is willing to work with Canada to eliminate interference, restart exchanges and cooperation in various fields," Wang told Anand, according to a readout from Beijing's foreign ministry.
China has overturned the death sentence of Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, who was detained on drug charges in 2014, a Canadian official told AFP in February.
China-Canada ties had nosedived following the 2018 arrest in Vancouver of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou.
That arrest infuriated Beijing, which detained two Canadians -- Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig -- on espionage charges that Ottawa condemned as retaliatory.
But on Saturday, Wang hailed Carney's visit to China as "fruitful" and said the two countries should build a healthy and stable "new type of strategic partnership".
Related Links
Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3
AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture
Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test
Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant
Drone attack on Sudan market kills 28: rights group
Raytheon demonstrates recoverable Coyote system against drone swarms
Drones, sirens, army posters: How four years of war changed a Russian city
AALTO plans Zephyr stratospheric hub in northern Australia and seeks local payload partners
EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership
Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy
Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters
|
Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom
Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
Lockheed ramps up THAAD interceptor output with new framework deal and Camden facility
US to launch $12-bn critical minerals stockpile to ease China reliance
Canada launches huge defence plan to curb reliance on US
German foreign minister slams France over defence spending
BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises
Ukraine, Norway, Sweden top destinations for German arms exports
French prosecutors announce special team for Epstein files
UK's Starmer urges 'sleeping giant' Europe to curb dependence on US
EU top diplomat rejects Europe 'bashing' by US as calls grow for a US reset
Japan protests China comments on reviving 'militarism'
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control
Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters