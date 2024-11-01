Military Space News
CYBER WARS
 China FM wants to work with Canadian counterpart to 'eliminate interference'

China FM wants to work with Canadian counterpart to 'eliminate interference'

by AFP Staff Writers
 Munich, Germany (AFP) Feb 15, 2026

China's foreign minister Wang Yi told his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand their two countries should work to "eliminate interference", as they met on the sidelines of a security conference on Saturday.

Wang, who met a slew of Western leaders during the Munich Security Conference, has been eager to paint Beijing as a more stable partner compared to the increasingly unpredictable United States.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who took office last year, visited China in January as part of his global effort to broaden Canada's export markets and decrease trade reliance on the United States.

Under a preliminary trade deal announced, Beijing is expected to reduce tariffs on Canadian canola imports and grant Canadians visa-free travel to China.

But the United States -- Canada's traditional ally and largest trading partner -- has threatened to impose 100-percent tariffs on Canadian products if the deal were to go ahead, saying it would allow China to "dump goods".

Beijing's top diplomat Wang told his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand on Saturday that their countries should jointly counter "interference", without naming the United States.

"China is willing to work with Canada to eliminate interference, restart exchanges and cooperation in various fields," Wang told Anand, according to a readout from Beijing's foreign ministry.

China has overturned the death sentence of Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, who was detained on drug charges in 2014, a Canadian official told AFP in February.

China-Canada ties had nosedived following the 2018 arrest in Vancouver of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou.

That arrest infuriated Beijing, which detained two Canadians -- Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig -- on espionage charges that Ottawa condemned as retaliatory.

But on Saturday, Wang hailed Carney's visit to China as "fruitful" and said the two countries should build a healthy and stable "new type of strategic partnership".

Related Links
 Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CYBER WARS
Russia is cracking down on WhatsApp and Telegram. Here's what we know
 Moscow (AFP) Feb 12, 2026
 Russia announced Thursday it had blocked WhatsApp over its alleged failure to comply with Russian legislation, days after restricting access to rival messaging service Telegram for similar reasons. Moscow has for months been trying to shift users onto Max, a domestic messaging service that lacks end-to-end encryption and which activists have called a potential surveillance tool. Critics say the restrictions are part of a broader campaign by Russian authorities to tighten control over internet us ... read more
CYBER WARS
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3

 AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture

 Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense

 Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
CYBER WARS
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test

 Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine

 Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills

 Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant
CYBER WARS
Drone attack on Sudan market kills 28: rights group

 Raytheon demonstrates recoverable Coyote system against drone swarms

 Drones, sirens, army posters: How four years of war changed a Russian city

 AALTO plans Zephyr stratospheric hub in northern Australia and seeks local payload partners
CYBER WARS
EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership

 Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy

 Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials

 W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters
CYBER WARS
Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom

 Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry

 Lockheed ramps up THAAD interceptor output with new framework deal and Camden facility

 US to launch $12-bn critical minerals stockpile to ease China reliance
CYBER WARS
Canada launches huge defence plan to curb reliance on US

 German foreign minister slams France over defence spending

 BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises

 Ukraine, Norway, Sweden top destinations for German arms exports
CYBER WARS
French prosecutors announce special team for Epstein files

 UK's Starmer urges 'sleeping giant' Europe to curb dependence on US

 EU top diplomat rejects Europe 'bashing' by US as calls grow for a US reset

 Japan protests China comments on reviving 'militarism'
CYBER WARS
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control

 Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.