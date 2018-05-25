China defence minister slams 'hegemonic logic' at Beijing forum

Organisers say about 1,800 representatives from 100 countries, including political, military and academic leaders, are gathering in Beijing for the Xiangshan Forum, considered China's answer to the annual Shangri-La meeting in Singapore.
The three-day event comes as China presents itself as a mediator of fraught global issues including ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza.
Addressing attendees at the opening ceremony on Thursday, Dong warned of "new threats and challenges" now facing world peace.
"While the themes of the times -- peace and development -- remain unchanged, the clouds of a Cold War mentality, hegemonism and protectionism have not lifted," he said.
"Historical memory must serve as a constant warning to recognise and oppose hegemonic logic and acts of bullying that are disguised in a new form."
The comments were a subtle reference to the United States, China's primary competitor in recent years across a wide range of economic and geopolitical arenas.
Dong's remarks come two weeks after a grand military parade in Tiananmen Square to commemorate China's 1945 victory over a Japanese invasion, which left millions dead.
The parade saw China unveil a host of new weapons, including advanced intercontinental ballistic missiles, drones and laser technology.
In attendance were several leaders that have long been at odds with Western governments, including Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.
- Maritime disputes -
Dong's remarks also touched on China's protection of maritime interests -- a topic that ruffles feathers in the region and beyond.
Several countries are currently ensnared in longstanding disputes with Beijing over sovereignty in the contested South China Sea.
Recent months have seen a series of confrontations between China and close US ally the Philippines in the crucial waterway.
Beijing claims almost all of the area despite an international ruling that the assertion has no basis.
"The so-called freedom of navigation advocated by certain countries outside the region and the so-called international arbitration advocated by certain claimants blatantly challenge the fundamental norms of international relations," Dong said.
He added that China's safeguarding of "territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests... is a firm defence of the post-war order and international rule of law".
The Philippines said this week that one person was injured when a water cannon attack by a China Coast Guard vessel shattered a window on the bridge of a fisheries bureau ship near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea.
The defence forum comes with anticipation growing over a potential meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump.
Dong held a video call this week with US counterpart Pete Hegseth, which covered various thorny topics including the South China Sea and Taiwan.
China considers self-ruled Taiwan part of its territory and has not excluded the use of force to take it.
Washington is the democratic island's main arms supplier and is committed to its defence.
The Pentagon said the talks were "candid and constructive", with Hegseth and Dong agreeing to further discussions.
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles
Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack
Erdogan jubilant as 'Steel Dome' air defence system delivered to military
China urges US, Japan to withdraw Typhon missile system
Denmark to buy European-made air defence against Russia threat
Israel intercepts missile fired from Yemen after deadly Sanaa strikes
US approves $1 bn missile sale to Finland
China develops UAV defenses from spoofing detection to covert links and shipboard landing
Lithuania eases rules on shooting down drones
Russia launches dozens of drones as Ukraine claims 'important success'
U.S. and Saudis conduct Middle East's largest counter-drone exercise
Taiwan running out of time for satellite communications, space chief tells AFP
Gilat wins $7 million US defense contract for transportable SATCOM systems
Global Invacom unveils XRJ transceiver for government and defense satcom
Orbit introduces compact MPT30Ka SATCOM terminal for tactical platforms
|
VA uses $84M in grant funding to help homeless veterans; Pentagon disbands advisory committee on women in military
Brazil, Chile sign defense agreement
Hegseth targets beards, facial hair with military 'grooming standard'
Ukraine says needs $120 bn for defence in 2026
Indian armoured vehicle factory inaugurated in Morocco
Spain approves 'total' arms embargo against Israel
Boeing defense workers reject deal to end strike
Colombia halts US arms purchases in row over drug fight delisting
Trump to U.N.: 'Your countries are going to hell'
Trump mocks UN on peace and migration in blistering return
NATO's 'eyes in sky' scour eastern flank for Russian threats
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war,' urges UN probe
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters