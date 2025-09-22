Military Space News
 China develops UAV defenses from spoofing detection to covert links and shipboard landing
 by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Sep 22, 2025

Unmanned aerial vehicles are rapidly advancing as tools for agriculture, logistics, surveillance, and disaster response, yet their reliance on GPS, wireless communications, and complex landing maneuvers leaves them open to manipulation, interception, and operational hazards. Three new papers in the Chinese Journal of Aeronautics detail Chinese teams' efforts to address these challenges with low-cost, practical solutions.

Researchers from Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications (BUPT) and Pengcheng Laboratory introduced the Motion-State-Series Trajectory Prediction and Online Anomaly Detection (MSSTP-OAD) system to combat GPS spoofing.

By training a stacked LSTM on flight logs to forecast short-term motion, the system detects anomalies in real time through a two-stage ensemble decision process. Simulation tests on 30,000 flight segments achieved trajectory prediction accuracy above R = 0.99 and spoofing detection with 98.4 percent accuracy, while reducing off-course distance by 26 percent compared with baseline methods.

Field trials with radio spoofers are planned, and future work includes fusing barometer and magnetometer data, quantization-aware training for lightweight firmware, and distributed fleet-level consensus voting.

Meanwhile, Dr. Fangtao Yang and colleagues surveyed the fast-growing field of covert UAV communications. Because line-of-sight wireless links are highly exposed, covert approaches aim to conceal transmissions entirely, preventing interception attempts.

The review covers uncertainty-based methods such as background noise, power, and channel variation, as well as advanced wireless techniques using multiple antennas, reconfigurable intelligent surfaces, mmWave, Terahertz, and AI.

Applications span 6G-enabled UAV networks, IoT systems, visible light communications, and ultra-reliable low-latency links. Key future challenges include energy efficiency, cellular integration, spectrum prediction, and heterogeneous interference.

A third study, led by Professor Tao Song at Beijing Institute of Technology, addresses the complex task of UAV landings on moving ships. The team developed a flight-envelope-constrained control strategy that predicts ship roll and pitch in real time using a Sliding Data Window Auto-Regressive model. This enables identification of "quiescent periods" when landings are safest.

A barrier-function-based non-singular terminal sliding mode controller, integrated with a fixed-time disturbance observer, ensures rapid convergence, suppresses overshoot, and enhances robustness against disturbances. The approach balances precision and safety in touchdown maneuvers, with future work targeting vision-based landing in GNSS-denied conditions.

Together these advances outline a multi-pronged strategy for UAV resilience: anomaly detection to expose spoofing, covert communications to shield wireless links, and predictive control to enable safe landings in dynamic maritime environments. Such innovations will be crucial as UAVs assume wider roles in civilian and defense applications.

The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.