China deploys Pakistan's first hyperspectral satellite with Kinetica 1 rocket



by Riko Seibo



Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Oct 21, 2025



CAS Space successfully launched the ninth rocket in its Kinetica 1 series on Sunday, placing three satellites - including Pakistan's first hyperspectral imaging satellite - into orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China's Gobi Desert.

The launch took place at 11:33 a.m. local time on October 19. According to the company, the rocket deployed two synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites and the HS-1 hyperspectral satellite into their designated sun-synchronous orbits.

The two SAR satellites were developed by Airsat Technology and will provide radar data and imaging services for various commercial and research users. The HS-1 satellite, developed mainly by the Innovation Academy for Microsatellites under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, represents a milestone for Pakistan's space program.

Equipped to capture hundreds of spectral bands across visible and infrared wavelengths, HS-1 will support environmental and urban monitoring applications, including natural disaster assessment, climate change analysis, glacier and forest tracking, and urban development mapping, according to Pakistan's Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission.

CAS Space reported that its Kinetica 1 rockets have now deployed 73 satellites with a total payload mass exceeding nine metric tons. The rocket model measures 30 meters in length, 2.65 meters in diameter, and weighs 135 tons at liftoff. It can deliver up to 1.5 tons of payloads to a 500-kilometer sun-synchronous orbit, serving both government and commercial clients.

Related Links

CAS Space

Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

