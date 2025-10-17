Military Space News
 Planet secures NGA Luno B contract for AI maritime surveillance
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Oct 17, 2025

Planet Labs PBC has announced that its subsidiary, Planet Labs Federal, has received a $12.8 million initial award from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) under the Luno B indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract. The project, titled Advanced Analytics for Maritime Operations and Reconnaissance (AAMOR), focuses on delivering AI-enabled maritime domain awareness capabilities.

Through this agreement, Planet and its partner SynMax will provide the NGA with advanced monitoring solutions across critical Asia-Pacific regions. The collaboration integrates Planet's global, near-daily PlanetScope satellite imagery with SynMax's Theia analytics platform to enable automated detections of maritime events such as vessel spoofing, unregulated fishing, and illicit ship-to-ship transfers.

"Planet is proud to deepen our partnership with the National Geospatial Agency as the prime provider for AAMOR under Luno B," said Jon Powers, Planet's vice president of Global Defense and Intelligence. "In leveraging our PlanetScope constellation, which provides unparalleled broad area coverage of high interest ocean areas with near-daily revisit rates, users will continue to have the critical, relevant data they need to act quickly and decisively to help maintain maritime security around the world."

The Luno B program is designed to give the national security community access to high-quality commercial Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT). It enables analytic services that help characterize economic, environmental, and geopolitical activities worldwide, as well as illegal or unregulated operations. The NGA may expand the AAMOR award through pre-priced options under the contract framework.

Planet Federal will continue supporting the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and other federal agencies with data and AI-driven insights to enhance global situational awareness and response capabilities.

