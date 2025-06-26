China hosts Iranian, Russian defence ministers against backdrop of 'momentous change'

Beijing has long sought to present the 10-member Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) as a counterweight to Western-led power blocs and has pushed to strengthen collaboration between its member countries in politics, security, trade and science.
The Qingdao meeting of the organisation's top defence officials comes as a fledgling ceasefire between Israel and Iran holds after 12 days of fighting between the arch-foes.
It is also being held the day after a summit of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) leaders in The Hague, where members agreed to ramp up their defence spending to satisfy US President Donald Trump.
Beijing's ties with Moscow are also in the spotlight.
China has portrayed itself as a neutral party in Russia's war with Ukraine, although Western governments say its close ties have given Moscow crucial economic and diplomatic support.
Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov painted a bleak picture of a world seeing "worsening geopolitical tensions" when he addressed his counterparts at the meeting.
"The current military and political situation in the world remains difficult and shows signs of further deterioration," he said, according to a statement by the Russian defence ministry.
His Chinese counterpart Dong Jun also framed Thursday's meeting in Qingdao, home to a major Chinese naval base, as a counterweight to a world in "chaos and instability".
"As momentous changes of the century accelerate, unilateralism and protectionism are on the rise," Dong said as he welcomed defence chiefs from Russia, Iran, Pakistan, Belarus and elsewhere on Wednesday, according to state news agency Xinhua.
"Hegemonic, domineering and bullying acts severely undermine the international order," he warned.
He urged his counterparts to "take more robust actions to jointly safeguard the environment for peaceful development".
- Backing for Iran? -
Recent fighting between Israel, Iran and the United States will likely also be discussed in Qingdao.
Beijing refrained from offering anything more than diplomatic support to its close partner Tehran throughout that conflict, reflecting its limited leverage in the region and reluctance to worsen relations with the United States.
"Public backing for Iran will come in the form of words, rather than deeds," James Char, an expert on the Chinese army at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, told AFP.
"Other than condemning the US strikes on Iran, Beijing can be expected to continue treading cautiously in the Middle East's security issues and would not want to be dragged into the region's security challenges," he said.
Iran's defence minister will likely "discuss with China the supply of weapons but I doubt China would agree", said Andrea Ghiselli, an expert in China foreign policy and a lecturer at Exeter University.
"It would be seen as provocative by both Israel... and, even more important for China, the US, with which Beijing is trying to stabilise relations," Ghiselli said.
India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also in attendance in Qingdao, said SCO members should "collectively aspire to fulfil the aspirations and expectations of our people as well as tackle today's challenges".
"The world we live in is undergoing a drastic transformation. Globalisation, which once brought us closer together, has been losing momentum," he said in comments his office posted on social media platform X.
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
NATO partners with Planet Labs to boost global surveillance and early warning capability
Trump 'Golden Dome' plan tricky and expensive: experts
Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats
York preps first Dragoon Mission for Missile Warning and Warfighter Connectivity constellation
Israel power supplier reports damage near 'strategic' facility in south
Israelis emerge from shelters to devastation after Iran attacks
Israeli hospital, Tel Aviv area struck by Iranian missiles: officials
Iran says 'main target' of attack that hit Israel hospital was military site
Russian drone and missile barrage kills eight in Kyiv
First SIRTAP tactical drone prototype completes assembly ahead of ground trials
Russian drone and missile barrage on Kyiv kills seven
Two Iranian drones shot down in Iraq by international coalition: officials
France finds cash for 'strategic asset' satellite firm Eutelsat
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite
Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
|
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield
Spain publishes NATO letter to back spending exemption claim
NATO strikes spending deal, but Spain exemption claim risks Trump ire
Canada, EU deepen defense partnership as Ottawa shifts from U.S.
Belgium wants NATO flexibility following Spain's 'noisy' outburst
China helpless as Middle East war craters regional leverage: analysts
'Highly undesirable': Dutch host NATO during political crisis
Can NATO keep Trump on-message about Russia threat?
Dalai Lama to issue July 2 message, expected to address succession
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters