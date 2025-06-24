Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Russian strikes kill 19 in Ukraine region under pressure
Russian strikes kill 19 in Ukraine region under pressure
 By Stanislav DOSHCHITSYN
 Kyiv, Ukraine (AFP) June 24, 2025

Russian missiles on Tuesday crashed into schools, hospitals and kindergartens in central Ukraine, killing at least 19 people and wounding nearly 300 in a region coming under mounting pressure.

The attacks came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the Netherlands to meet with allies on the sidelines of the NATO defence alliance summit.

He is expected to meet with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday to discuss more sanctions on Russia and arms procurement, a senior Ukrainian source told AFP.

Trump has struggled to deliver on his vow to quickly end the Ukraine war, now in its fourth year.

He clashed bitterly with Zelensky at the White House in February, which stunned Ukraine's Western allies.

Since then, Zelensky has been at pains to try to mend the relationship. The pair had a brief sit-down at the Vatican in April.

In the aftermath of Moscow's latest attack, emergency services in the industrial Dnipropetrovsk region, now threatened by Russian battlefield advances, published photos of rescuers helping civilians covered in blood.

"Putin destroys lives, that's how he defines control. If he can kill people, destroy homes, blackmail others, he believes he has power," Zelensky said on X.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said the strikes amounted to a "rejection of peace" from Russia, which has rebuffed US and Ukrainian ceasefire proposals.

"It is a matter of credibility for allies to step up pressure on Moscow," Sybiga said.

Dnipropetrovsk Governor Sergiy Lysak said 17 residents of the central city of Dnipro were killed and 279 people, including children, were wounded.

Two more were left dead in the nearby town of Samar.

Police said an administrative building, shops, educational facilities and a children's hospital were damaged.

- Toddler killed -

Russian forces recently claimed to have reached the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region, gaining a foothold there for the first time in the war.

The attacks on Dnipro city, the region's capital, came just hours after deadly overnight drone attacks.

Three people including a toddler were killed earlier in the northeastern Sumy region, which borders Russia, during the barrage, local officials said.

Oleg Grygorov, head of the Sumy region's military administration, said a five-year-old boy was pulled from the rubble of a destroyed house.

"The strike took the lives of people from different families. They all lived on the same street. They went to sleep in their homes but the Russian drones interrupted their sleep -- forever," he said.

On the Russian side, one man died next to his spouse in a Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's western border region of Belgorod, the governor said, adding that the woman survived the attack.

Another drone had targeted a residential building in Moscow overnight, wounding two people, including a pregnant woman, the local authorities said.

Russia occupies around a fifth of Ukraine and claims to have annexed four Ukrainian regions as its own since launching its invasion in February 2022 -- in addition to Crimea, which it captured in 2014.

Kyiv has accused Moscow of deliberately sabotaging peace talks to prolong its full-scale offensive and seize more territory.

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
House Dems. introduce bill to limit Trump's war powers on Iran
 Washington DC (UPI) Jun 24, 2025
House Democrats of the foreign affairs, armed services and intelligence committees have introduced a War Powers Act resolution to rein in President Donald Trump's ability to make war with Iran after he bombed the Middle Eastern country over the weekend. The brief two-page resolution introduced Monday directs Trump to remove the U.S. military "from hostilities" with Iran aside from those protecting the U.S. mainland, and prevents him from going to war against Iran without congressional authoriza ... read more
WAR REPORT
NATO partners with Planet Labs to boost global surveillance and early warning capability

 Trump 'Golden Dome' plan tricky and expensive: experts

 Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats

 York preps first Dragoon Mission for Missile Warning and Warfighter Connectivity constellation
WAR REPORT
Israel power supplier reports damage near 'strategic' facility in south

 Israelis emerge from shelters to devastation after Iran attacks

 Israeli hospital, Tel Aviv area struck by Iranian missiles: officials

 Iran says 'main target' of attack that hit Israel hospital was military site
WAR REPORT
Russian drone and missile barrage kills eight in Kyiv

 First SIRTAP tactical drone prototype completes assembly ahead of ground trials

 Russian drone and missile barrage on Kyiv kills seven

 Two Iranian drones shot down in Iraq by international coalition: officials
WAR REPORT
France finds cash for 'strategic asset' satellite firm Eutelsat

 Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
WAR REPORT
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict

 B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline

 NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield
WAR REPORT
Spain publishes NATO letter to back spending exemption claim

 NATO strikes spending deal, but Spain exemption claim risks Trump ire

 Canada, EU deepen defense partnership as Ottawa shifts from U.S.

 Belgium wants NATO flexibility following Spain's 'noisy' outburst
WAR REPORT
China helpless as Middle East war craters regional leverage: analysts

 'Highly undesirable': Dutch host NATO during political crisis

 Can NATO keep Trump on-message about Russia threat?

 Dalai Lama to issue July 2 message, expected to address succession
WAR REPORT
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.