Israelis emerge from shelters to devastation after Iran attacks

In both Haifa and areas around Tel Aviv, the scenes were all too similar.
Rubble filled streets at impact sites as the facades of apartment buildings were eviscerated by the falling projectiles, as rescue teams picked through the debris looking for people.
In the Ramat Aviv neighbourhood near Tel Aviv, the mere skeletons of homes were left standing following the barrage, with the wooden frames visible amid a sea of debris.
As the country was jolted awake by air raid sirens warning residents of air attacks, many in Ramat Aviv left their shelters later to discover the destruction.
A man and woman embraced each other and cried.
"Our entire house was destroyed -- there's nothing left," said Aviad Chernichovsky, who had rushed out of his home to get to a shelter.
Several elderly residents were placed on chairs and beds to allow for medical evacuation. One woman, injured in the face, appeared anxious as paramedics led her away from the rubble.
Officials were still taking stock of the damage.
"Houses here were hit very, very badly," Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai said at the scene.
"Those who were in the shelter are all safe and well. The damage is very, very extensive, but in terms of human life, we are okay."
- Devastating power -
The Israeli police said in a statement that they had been deployed to at least two other impact sites, one in Haifa in the north and another in Ness Ziona, south of Tel Aviv.
A public square in a residential area of Haifa was left strewn with rubble and surrounding shops and homes were heavily damaged.
Palm trees withstood the impact in a small public garden, while storefronts were bent, shop windows shattered, and air conditioners left dangling from building facades.
Sirens however did not sound in this area. Authorities said they were actively working to clarify what happened.
"The possibility of a malfunction with the interceptor (of the air defence system) is under investigation," said an army spokesperson.
Two salvos of missiles were launched at Israel from around 7:30 am (0430 GMT), the Israeli military said.
Iran has been firing daily missile barrages at Israel for over a week, since a wide-ranging Israeli attack on the Islamic republic's nuclear installations and military bases triggered war.
Israel's sophisticated air defences have intercepted more than 450 missiles along with around 1,000 drones, according to the latest figures from the Israeli military.
Even still, at least 50 impacts have been officially acknowledged nation-wide with the country's air defence batteries unable to prevent all of the strikes.
Iran's armed forces said Sunday's barrage targeted multiple sites in Israel including Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv, and relied on some of their most sophisticated long-range missiles with "devastating warhead power".
