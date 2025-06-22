Military Space News
MISSILE NEWS
 Israelis emerge from shelters to devastation after Iran attacks
Israelis emerge from shelters to devastation after Iran attacks
 By Olivier Feniet
 Tel Aviv (AFP) June 22, 2025

First responders fanned out across Israel Sunday following fresh waves of Iranian missile strikes that left pockets of devastation in their wake -- as the Islamic republic hit back after a US attack on its nuclear sites.

In both Haifa and areas around Tel Aviv, the scenes were all too similar.

Rubble filled streets at impact sites as the facades of apartment buildings were eviscerated by the falling projectiles, as rescue teams picked through the debris looking for people.

In the Ramat Aviv neighbourhood near Tel Aviv, the mere skeletons of homes were left standing following the barrage, with the wooden frames visible amid a sea of debris.

As the country was jolted awake by air raid sirens warning residents of air attacks, many in Ramat Aviv left their shelters later to discover the destruction.

A man and woman embraced each other and cried.

"Our entire house was destroyed -- there's nothing left," said Aviad Chernichovsky, who had rushed out of his home to get to a shelter.

Several elderly residents were placed on chairs and beds to allow for medical evacuation. One woman, injured in the face, appeared anxious as paramedics led her away from the rubble.

Officials were still taking stock of the damage.

"Houses here were hit very, very badly," Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai said at the scene.

"Those who were in the shelter are all safe and well. The damage is very, very extensive, but in terms of human life, we are okay."

- Devastating power -

The Israeli police said in a statement that they had been deployed to at least two other impact sites, one in Haifa in the north and another in Ness Ziona, south of Tel Aviv.

A public square in a residential area of Haifa was left strewn with rubble and surrounding shops and homes were heavily damaged.

Palm trees withstood the impact in a small public garden, while storefronts were bent, shop windows shattered, and air conditioners left dangling from building facades.

Sirens however did not sound in this area. Authorities said they were actively working to clarify what happened.

"The possibility of a malfunction with the interceptor (of the air defence system) is under investigation," said an army spokesperson.

Two salvos of missiles were launched at Israel from around 7:30 am (0430 GMT), the Israeli military said.

Iran has been firing daily missile barrages at Israel for over a week, since a wide-ranging Israeli attack on the Islamic republic's nuclear installations and military bases triggered war.

Israel's sophisticated air defences have intercepted more than 450 missiles along with around 1,000 drones, according to the latest figures from the Israeli military.

Even still, at least 50 impacts have been officially acknowledged nation-wide with the country's air defence batteries unable to prevent all of the strikes.

Iran's armed forces said Sunday's barrage targeted multiple sites in Israel including Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv, and relied on some of their most sophisticated long-range missiles with "devastating warhead power".

Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MISSILE NEWS
Iran says 'main target' of attack that hit Israel hospital was military site
 Tehran (AFP) June 19, 2025
 Iran said Thursday the main target of a missile attack in which a hospital in southern Israel was hit was an Israeli military and intelligence base, not the health facility. A hospital in southern Israel and two towns near Tel Aviv were struck after a barrage of Iranian missiles, with Israeli rescuers reporting at least 47 people injured in Iran's latest attacks. "The main target of the attack was the Israeli Army Command and Intelligence Base (IDF C4I) and the Army Intelligence Camp in Gav-Yam ... read more
MISSILE NEWS
Trump 'Golden Dome' plan tricky and expensive: experts

 Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats

 NATO chief urges 400-percent rise in alliance's air defence

 Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound
MISSILE NEWS
Iran says hypersonic missiles fired at Israel as Trump demands 'unconditional surrender'

 Israeli hospital, Tel Aviv area struck by Iranian missiles: officials

 Iran says 'main target' of attack that hit Israel hospital was military site

 Iran hits Tel Aviv after overnight Israeli strikes on Tehran
MISSILE NEWS
First SIRTAP tactical drone prototype completes assembly ahead of ground trials

 Two Iranian drones shot down in Iraq by international coalition: officials

 AI-enabled control system helps autonomous drones stay on target in uncertain environments

 Jordan says intercepted drones, missiles in its airspace
MISSILE NEWS
France finds cash for 'strategic asset' satellite firm Eutelsat

 Eutelsat to Deliver Low Orbit Satellite Services Under New French Defense Agreement

 Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite
MISSILE NEWS
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict

 Innovative solutions for climate control in military forward bases

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
MISSILE NEWS
Spain pushes back against mooted 5% NATO spending goal

 Israel vows court fight as France walls off displays at Paris Air Show

 Sweden parties back govt's defence spending hike

 Chile's defense policy shift carries high costs
MISSILE NEWS
Kallas says Russia doesn't 'stand a chance' if NATO sticks 'together'; Putin says rearmament not a 'threat'

 Can NATO keep Trump on-message about Russia threat?

 Israel-Iran war: Trump weighs direct U.S. involvement

 Putin, Xi 'strongly condemn' Israeli strikes on Iran, urge diplomatic solution
MISSILE NEWS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.