China says Dalai Lama successor must be approved by Beijing

The current Dalai Lama, who turns 90 this week, has lived in exile in India since Chinese troops crushed an uprising in the Tibetan capital Lhasa in 1959.
He confirmed on Wednesday that the 600-year-old institution would continue, soothing the concerns of many Tibetans who feared a future without a spiritual and political focal point.
China, which views the current Dalai Lama as a separatist, countered that Beijing has the final say on who the successor will be.
"The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, the Panchen Lama and other great Buddhist figures must be chosen by drawing lots from a golden urn, and approved by the central government," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular news briefing, referring to a method introduced by a Qing dynasty emperor in the 18th century.
"The Chinese government implements a policy of freedom of religious belief, but there are regulations on religious affairs and methods for managing the reincarnation of Tibetan living Buddhas," Mao said.
Tenzin Gyatso -- the 14th Dalai Lama -- was 23 when he fled Lhasa in fear for his life.
The Nobel Peace Prize winner has since become the global face of the Tibetan push to assert their cultural identity, as well as a powerful symbol of peace and non-violence.
Mao said on Wednesday that Beijing's policy of making religion more Chinese "is not its restriction. The survival and development of any religion lies in adapting to the country's social environment and cultural traditions".
"Tibetan Buddhism was born in China and carries Chinese characteristics," she said.
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
NATO partners with Planet Labs to boost global surveillance and early warning capability
Trump 'Golden Dome' plan tricky and expensive: experts
Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats
York preps first Dragoon Mission for Missile Warning and Warfighter Connectivity constellation
Sweden acquires German air defence systems for $930 mn
Israel power supplier reports damage near 'strategic' facility in south
Israelis emerge from shelters to devastation after Iran attacks
Israeli hospital, Tel Aviv area struck by Iranian missiles: officials
Russian drone and missile barrage kills eight in Kyiv
Russian drone and missile barrage on Kyiv kills seven
Two Iranian drones shot down in Iraq by international coalition: officials
Jordan says intercepted drones, missiles in its airspace
France finds cash for 'strategic asset' satellite firm Eutelsat
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite
Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
|
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield
What does NATO's 5% spending deal really mean?
NATO agrees to 5% GDP for defense after Trump reaffirms commitment
Canada, EU deepen defense partnership as Ottawa shifts from U.S.
Spain publishes NATO letter to back spending exemption claim
'Simple monk': the Dalai Lama, in his translator's words; How the Dalai Lama is identified
Dalai Lama suggests institution to continue at 90th birthday launch
China says Dalai Lama successor must be approved by Beijing
How Trump finally learned to love NATO -- for now
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters