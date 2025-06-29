Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 Trump says 'getting along well' with China, downplays hostile acts
Trump says 'getting along well' with China, downplays hostile acts
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) June 29, 2025

President Donald Trump on Sunday dismissed the importance of aggressive actions linked to Beijing including recent arrests of two Chinese nationals accused of smuggling a dangerous pathogen into the United States, saying "that's the way the world works."

Trump told Fox News that Washington behaves in a similar way.

"You don't think we do that to them? We do, we do a lot of things," he said on the "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo" show.

"That's the way the world works. It's a nasty world."

Trump was responding to a question about how he viewed Chinese intellectual property theft, hacking of the US telecoms system and controversy around the Covid-19 pandemic.

He likewise dismissed concerns over a case in which two Chinese nationals were accused last month of smuggling in a toxic fungus.

Yunqing Jian, 33, and Zunyong Liu, 34, are charged with conspiracy, smuggling, false statements, and visa fraud.

The US Justice Department said the pair conspired to smuggle into the United States a fungus called Fusarium graminearum that causes "head blight," a disease of wheat, barley, maize, and rice.

Trump downplayed this saying, "you don't know where that came from, though. I mean, did that come from the country, or is that three wackos that happened to carry something?"

Referring to the ongoing US-China trade war, Trump appeared to signal he was satisfied, saying "We're getting along well with China."

He added: "I think getting along with China is a very good thing, but they are paying substantial tariffs."

This past week the White House signaled trade progress with China, with an official saying both sides have reached an understanding on issues including expediting rare earth shipments to the United States.

After talks in Geneva in May, Washington and Beijing agreed to temporarily lower steep tit-for-tat tariffs on each other's products.

Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SUPERPOWERS
NATO chief: US 'totally committed' to collective defence pledge
 The Hague (AFP) June 25, 2025
 NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Wednesday that the United States was "totally committed" to the alliance's mutual defence clause, after President Donald Trump appeared to cast doubt on it. "For me, there is absolute clarity that the United States is totally committed to NATO, totally committed to Article Five," Rutte told reporters ahead of a summit meeting of alliance leaders. On his way to the summit, Trump refused to commit to NATO's Article Five clause, the basic agreement that say ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
NATO partners with Planet Labs to boost global surveillance and early warning capability

 Trump 'Golden Dome' plan tricky and expensive: experts

 Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats

 York preps first Dragoon Mission for Missile Warning and Warfighter Connectivity constellation
SUPERPOWERS
Zelensky says discussed buying US air-defence systems with Trump

 Sweden acquires German air defence systems for $930 mn

 Israel power supplier reports damage near 'strategic' facility in south

 Israelis emerge from shelters to devastation after Iran attacks
SUPERPOWERS
First SIRTAP tactical drone prototype completes assembly ahead of ground trials

 Chinese journalist hurt by Ukrainian drone attack in Russia: network

 Russian drone and missile barrage kills eight in Kyiv

 Russian drone and missile barrage on Kyiv kills seven
SUPERPOWERS
France finds cash for 'strategic asset' satellite firm Eutelsat

 Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
SUPERPOWERS
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict

 B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline

 NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield
SUPERPOWERS
What does NATO's 5% spending deal really mean?

 Top Chinese military official under corruption probe removed from office

 German police probe possible Russian sabotage after army trucks torched

 NATO agrees to 5% GDP for defense after Trump reaffirms commitment
SUPERPOWERS
How Trump finally learned to love NATO -- for now

 NATO chief: US 'totally committed' to collective defence pledge

 'Simple monk': the Dalai Lama, in his translator's words; How the Dalai Lama is identified

 China helpless as Middle East war craters regional leverage: analysts
SUPERPOWERS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.