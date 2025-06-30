Military Space News
 Dalai Lama suggests institution to continue at 90th birthday launch
 By Tenzin WOEDEN
 Mcleod Ganj, India (AFP) June 30, 2025

Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, gave on Monday the strongest indication yet that the 600-year-old institution would continue after his death, at prayer celebrations for his 90th birthday.

The Dalai Lama joined thousands of Buddhist followers on Monday in the prayer celebrations, a landmark event resonating far beyond the Indian Himalayan town where he has lived for decades.

"As far as the institution of the Dalai Lama, there will be some kind of a framework within which we can talk about its continuation", he said, speaking in Tibetan.

The leader, who turns 90 on July 6, is according to Tibetans the 14th reincarnation of the Dalai Lama.

He and thousands of other Tibetans have lived in exile in India since Chinese troops crushed an uprising in the Tibetan capital Lhasa in 1959.

Draped in traditional maroon and yellow robes, the Dalai Lama sat and listened to speeches and chants of monks, nuns, pilgrims, as well as well-wishers from across the world on Monday.

"Though I am 90 years old, physically I am very healthy," he said, before tasting a slice of Tibetan-style birthday cake, an elaborately decorated tower made from roasted barley and butter cut in front of him.

"In the time I have left, I will continue to dedicate myself to the well-being of others as much as possible," he said.

- 'Continuation' -

The Dalai Lama's 90th birthday is more than a personal milestone.

The charismatic Nobel Peace Prize-winning Buddhist Tenzin Gyatso is also expected to reveal if there will be another Dalai Lama after him.

The Dalai Lama has said the institution will continue only if there is popular demand -- and is widely expected to reveal that decision on Wednesday.

The occasion carries profound weight not only for Tibetans, but also for global supporters who see the Dalai Lama as a symbol of non-violence, compassion, and the enduring struggle for Tibetan cultural identity under Chinese rule.

"We offer our fervent devotions that Tenzin Gyatso, protector of the Land of Snows, lives for one hundred eons," a chorus of red-robed monks sang.

"May all your noble aspirations be fulfilled," they added, in front of a crowd that included religious leaders of many faiths.

His advancing age has also sparked concern over the future of Tibetan leadership and the delicate question of his succession.

While China condemns him as a rebel and separatist, the internationally recognised Dalai Lama describes himself as a "simple Buddhist monk".

Many exiled Tibetans fear China will name a successor to bolster control over a territory it poured troops into in 1950.

The Dalai Lama has been lauded by his followers for his tireless campaign for greater autonomy for Tibet, a vast high-altitude plateau in China about the size of South Africa.

The Dalai Lama handed over political authority in 2011 to an exiled government chosen democratically by 130,000 Tibetans globally.

At the same time, he warned that the future of his spiritual post faced an "obvious risk of vested political interests misusing the reincarnation system".

SUPERPOWERS
