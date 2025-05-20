Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 China says backs direct talks between Russia, Ukraine on ending war
China says backs direct talks between Russia, Ukraine on ending war
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) May 20, 2025

China said on Tuesday it backed direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, after US President Donald Trump announced the two would "immediately" start peace talks after he spoke with Vladimir Putin.

"China supports all efforts aimed at achieving peace," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

Trump framed his two-hour conversation on Monday as a breakthrough as the Republican seeks an elusive deal to end the conflict that he promised on the campaign trail to solve within 24 hours.

But Putin struck a more reserved tone, saying he was ready to work with Kyiv on a memorandum towards ending the war Moscow launched in February 2022 but insisting on compromises on both sides.

Key Russia ally China on Tuesday said it supported "direct dialogue and negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and advocate for the political resolution of the crisis".

"It is hoped that the parties concerned will carry on with the dialogue and negotiation so as to reach a fair, lasting and binding peace agreement acceptable to all parties," Mao said.

Since Russia ordered troops into Ukraine in February 2022, Beijing has portrayed itself as a neutral party in the conflict, but the West has accused it of enabling Russia economically and diplomatically.

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Putin made 'mistake' sending 'low-level' team to Ukraine talks: NATO chief
 Tirana (AFP) May 16, 2025
 NATO chief Mark Rutte said Russian leader Vladimir Putin had made a "big mistake" sending a lower-rank delegation to conduct Friday's first direct peace talks with Ukraine in three years. Expectations for the talks - initially proposed by Putin - sank after the Russian leader declined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's call to meet at the presidential level in Turkey. "He knows extremely well that the ball is in his court, that he is in trouble, that he made a big mistake by sending this ... read more
WAR REPORT
Israel says intercepted missile from Yemen, Huthis claim attack

 Israel army says intercepts missile from Yemen, Huthis claim strike

 Israel warns Yemenis to avoid ports after intercepting missile

 Russia, China slam Trump's plan for 'Iron Dome' missile shield
WAR REPORT
Britain, Germany jointly developing missiles: ministers

 US sanctions Chinese, HK firms for aiding Iran's missile program

 Israel military tells Yemenis to evacuate Huthi-run ports

 North Korea fires flurry of short-range ballistic missiles
WAR REPORT
Drones drag Sudan war into dangerous new territory

 Lyten Unveils U.S.-Made Lithium-Sulfur Battery Platform for Advanced Drone Propulsion

 Pakistan and India accuse each other of waves of drone attacks

 Pakistan shoots down 25 Indian drones near military installations
WAR REPORT
Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities

 Space Laser Communication Terminal Prototypes Enter Phase 2 for Advanced On-Orbit Crosslink Compatibility

 China launches advanced Tianlian II-05 relay satellite to boost space communications

 Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system
WAR REPORT
Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty

 Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
WAR REPORT
'Paradigm shift': Germany says to meet Trump's NATO spending target

 UK govt defends supplying fighter jet parts to Israel

 Finland looks to increase age of reservists to 65

 Germany says willing to 'follow' Trump on 5% NATO spending goal
WAR REPORT
China says ready to 'expand practical cooperation' with Russian army

 Trump to discuss end of 'bloodbath' with Putin, Zelensky

 Germany aims to have Europe's 'strongest conventional army': Merz

 With Trump's second term, Big Tech embraces US exceptionalism
WAR REPORT
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.