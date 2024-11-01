China says opposes any targeting of new Iran leader

Israel's military has threatened to target any successor to former supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the first wave of US and Israeli strikes on Iran.
US President Donald Trump had previously dismissed Mojtaba Khamenei as a "lightweight", and insisted he should have a say in appointing a new Iranian leader.
China's foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters on Monday that Iran's decision to appoint the younger Khamenei was "based on its constitution".
"China opposes interference in other countries' internal affairs under any pretext, and Iran's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity should be respected," he said when asked about the threats against the new leader.
Israel and the United States have continued pounding Iran in recent days, with Tehran retaliating by launching waves of missile and drone attacks on Israel and Gulf neighbours hosting US forces.
Beijing is a close partner of Tehran and condemned the killing of the former supreme leader, but it has also criticised the Iranian strikes against Gulf states.
China's envoy to the Middle East urged de-escalation when he met Saudi Arabia's foreign minister for talks on Sunday.
"China urges all parties to immediately cease military operations, prevent further escalation of tensions, and avoid causing greater harm to the people of regional countries," Zhai Jun told his counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan.
China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, said Sunday that the war "should never have happened" and called for an end to fighting.
The conflict has threatened global energy security and trade, as well as China's oil supplies.
More than 80 percent of Iranian oil exports went to China last year, according to analytics firm Kpler.
That accounted for a relatively small proportion of China's total seaborne oil imports, standing at about 13 percent, Kpler data shows.
However, more than half of China's total seaborne crude imports last year came from the wider Middle East, Kpler said, making it highly dependent on transit through the Strait of Hormuz.
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Italy to send air-defence aid to Gulf countries; France allowing US aircraft on some Mideast bases
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3
AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture
Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense
Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test
Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
EU's Kallas warns anti-drone stock 'limited' as Mideast, Ukraine wars rage
Azerbaijan says Iran drone attack 'will not go unanswered'
Drone strikes on Sudan markets kill 33: medical source
Saudi Arabia intercepts drone attack targeting huge refinery: defence ministry
MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers
EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership
Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy
Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
|
New electrolyte design aims to make giant flow batteries safer
Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform
Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom
Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
Global arms exports soar on European demand: study
China boosts military spending with eyes on US, Taiwan
BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises
Canada launches huge defence plan to curb reliance on US
Vibes war? Trump pitches Iran conflict on 'feeling'
Mojtaba Khamenei: son and successor to Iran's supreme leader
China FM blasts Middle East war, urges US to manage ties
Starmer and Trump hold call about Iran war
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control
Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters