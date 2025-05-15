Military Space News
 Germany says willing to 'follow' Trump on 5% NATO spending goal
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Turkey (AFP) May 15, 2025

Germany's foreign minister said Thursday that Berlin was willing to "follow" US President Donald Trump's demand for NATO to ramp up its defence spending target to five percent of GDP.

Johann Wadephul said NATO chief Mark Rutte had laid out a plan to reach "the five percent that President Trump demanded, which he considers necessary".

"And we follow him there," Wadephul told a meeting of the alliance in Turkey.

Berlin's signal of support will put more pressure on other European allies and Canada to strike a deal on spending at a NATO summit in The Hague next month.

Rutte has floated a proposal for allies to commit to 3.5 percent of direct military spending by 2032, and an additional 1.5 percent of broader security-related expenditure.

That overall plan has already got the backing of the United States.

It would hand Trump the headline figure he is demanding while giving enough wiggle room to European allies that are struggling just to reach NATO's current spending target of two percent of GDP.

Rutte declined to go into details of the discussions as foreign ministers gathered near the Turkish coastal resort of Antalya.

But he said broader spending, such as on infrastructure like bridges needed to move military hardware around, had to "be taken into account".

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that Italy had this week hit NATO's two percent spending target.

"This is the first step. Then it's possible to do more, it's possible to increase the money for defence," he said.

"I prefer to talk about security, because security is not only weapons."

Trump has rattled European allies worried about the menace from Russia by threatening not to protect countries that, in his eyes, do not spend enough.

None of NATO's 32 countries, including the United States, currently spend five percent of their GDP on defence.

Eastern members most worried about Moscow such as the Baltic states and Poland have already said they are willing to go beyond that level on direct military expenditures.

Several suspects arrested over NATO arms contract graft
Brussels, Belgium (AFP) May 14, 2025 - NATO said Wednesday that several suspects had been detained over alledged corruption in procurement contracts, as authorities in Belgium and in Luxembourg announced an inquiry.

"Law enforcement authorities in a number of countries have arrested a number of individuals accused of corrupt activities related to NATO contracts," NATO spokeswoman Allison Hart said.

"NATO -- including the NSPA (NATO Support and Procurement Agency) -- is working closely with law enforcement to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice."

Prosecutors in Belgium said one person had been formally arrested in the country after anti-corruption officers carried out searches.

"The investigation concerns possible irregularities in awarding contracts to defence contractors for the purchase of military equipment for NATO such as ammunition and drones," the Belgian prosecutors said.

"It would be more specifically about the possible passing on of confidential information by employees of NATO Support & Procurement Agency based in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, to defence contractors eligible to win these contracts."

The Belgian authorities said several former employees of NATO's procurement agency "are said to be involved".

Prosecutors in Luxembourg meanwhile said police in the country had carried out "various searches" and seized documents related to the case.

"Belgian, Dutch, Italian, Spanish and American authorities conducted simultaneous operations, leading to the arrest of suspects," the Luxembourg authorities said.

