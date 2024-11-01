UK to urge more long-range missiles for Ukraine at London summit

Starmer is expected to call on allies to "step up the gifting of long-range capabilities to ensure Ukraine can build on its success of this week," his office said in a statement ahead of the meeting of the so-called "coalition of the willing".
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Netherlands' Dick Schoof are also expected to attend the summit in London, with other leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron joining virtually.
It comes a day after Zelensky urged European counterparts to agree to a new loan using Russian frozen assets at a Brussels summit on Wednesday.
Kyiv's western allies this week ratcheted up the pressure on Russia as the war in Ukraine enters its fourth winter, with the United States announcing biting sanctions against Russian oil.
The European Union also announced a complete ban on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports by the end of 2026 in a new sanctions package on Thursday.
Alongside increasing oil and gas sanctions, Starmer will call on European leaders to "finish the job on Russian sovereign assets to unlock billions of pounds to fund Ukraine's defences," according to the Downing Street statement.
His call for boosting defence supplies comes as Zelensky failed to secure long-range Tomahawks during a recent visit to Washington, despite multiple pleas for the missiles he says Ukraine needs to hit targets deep within Russian territory.
The UK and France already supply Ukraine with Storm Shadow and Scalp long-range missiles, and Ukraine also produces its own Flamingo and Neptune strike drones.
Kyiv is particularly keen to get the German equivalent Taurus missiles, a move which Berlin has long resisted over fears that it would cause tensions with Russia to further escalate.
Starmer will also announce the "acceleration" of a programme to manufacture air defence missiles, which aims to supply Ukraine with more than 5,000 such weapons.
Around 140 "lightweight-multirole missiles" will be delivered to Ukraine this winter, according to the statement.
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles
Ukraine's Zelensky leaves D.C. without Tomahawk missiles he sought
'Wonder weapon'? Five things about US Tomahawks coveted by Ukraine
Tomahawk missiles main topic for Zelensky-Trump meet: Ukraine official
Ukraine officials in US meet Tomahawk missile makers
UK military to get new powers to shoot down drones
Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening: eyewitnesses
EU says drone defences not 'optional' in push to face Russia
Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening
China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit
Snapdragon Mission Tactical Radio gains Iridium data for global L band connectivity
Terran Orbital finalizes Tranche 1 satellite bus delivery for Lockheed Martin
Taiwan running out of time for satellite communications, space chief tells AFP
|
Artillery shell detonates over California highway, striking patrol car
Lockheed Martin to Develop IFPC 2nd Interceptor for U.S. Army Air and Missile Defense
Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force
Australia must deploy 'unconventional' means to deter China, Russia: APSI
British troops part of US-led mission in Israel: defence ministry
Idea of German 'draft lottery' sparks govt row
EU reaches agreement on plan backing defence industry
China expels two top-ranked generals from military in graft probe
Zelensky urges allies against appeasing Russia after US trip
Pope Leo visits 'school of peace' sailing the Mediterranean
Trump says to meet with Xi at South Korea summit
Trump says to meet Putin in Budapest after 'great' call
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters