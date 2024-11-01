Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 China's Xi calls for 'orderly' world in talks with Uruguay leader

China's Xi calls for 'orderly' world in talks with Uruguay leader

by AFP Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Feb 3, 2026

China's leader Xi Jinping called Tuesday for an "equal and orderly multipolar world" in the face of "unilateral bullying", in an apparent jab at the United States.

Xi was speaking during talks in Beijing with Uruguayan President Yamandu Orsi, the first South American leader to visit China since US special forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last month -- an operation that Beijing condemned as a violation of sovereignty.

Orsi follows a slew of leaders to have visited China in recent months, seeking to boost ties with the world's second-largest economy to hedge against US President Donald Trump's increasingly unpredictable administration.

"The international situation is fraught with intertwined turmoil, and unilateral bullying is intensifying," Xi told Orsi, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

China "is willing to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with Uruguay in the Global South, jointly promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and inclusive economic globalisation," he said.

Beijing "supports Latin American and Caribbean countries in safeguarding their sovereignty, security, and development interests", Xi added.

During the meeting, Orsi warned of risks from the "challenging international and regional scenario".

China is Uruguay's top trading partner, largest export destination and a key buyer of agricultural products such as soybeans and beef.

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) brands have also grown their market share in Uruguay, accounting for almost a third of EV sales last year.

Beijing has invested billions of dollars in Latin America as part of its quest for natural resources and through its vast Belt and Road infrastructure project.

China and Uruguay will "seek to increase and diversify our bilateral trade", Orsi said during the meeting, adding that they both supported a "standard-based international trade system".

The two leaders signed agreements on science, technology, environmental cooperation and other areas.

Xi said the two sides would explore cooperation in emerging fields such as green tech, the digital economy and artificial intelligence.

Uruguay is part of South America's Mercosur trade bloc, along with Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay, which limits its ability to strike unilateral trade deals with Beijing.

Montevideo has previously expressed interest in an independent commercial deal with China, which sparked opposition from fellow members.

Mercosur signed a trade deal -- two decades in the making -- with the European Union last month, eliminating tariffs on more than 90 percent of bilateral trade.

Orsi is due to hold talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, Beijing's number three-ranked official, on Tuesday before travelling to Shanghai.

Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SUPERPOWERS
China warns US attempts to contain it 'doomed to fail'
 Beijing (AFP) Jan 29, 2026
 Beijing said on Thursday attempts to contain it are "doomed to fail", days after the US defence department announced it would prioritise curbing China this year while maintaining respectful ties. "Facts have proven that any attempt to contain or block China is doomed to fail," defence ministry spokesman Jiang Bin told a news briefing. But he added that Beijing was "willing to work with the US side" to promote ties, with President Donald Trump expected to visit China in April for talks with his c ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture

 Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense

 Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme

 Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service
SUPERPOWERS
Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine

 Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills

 Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant

 North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war
SUPERPOWERS
Energy learning algorithm boosts complex UAV swarm tasking

 India accuses Pakistan of cross-border drone incursions in Kashmir

 Sweden invests over $400 mn in military drones

 Tethered UAV system demonstrates autonomous knotting for heavy load aerial transport
SUPERPOWERS
Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials

 W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters

 Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus

 Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
SUPERPOWERS
Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal

 Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems

 Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence

 German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up
SUPERPOWERS
Defence firm CSG raises 3.8bln euros in 'largest-ever' IPO

 US approves approves major arms deals to Israel, Saudi

 'Bombshell': What top general's fall means for China's military

 'Bombshell': What top general's fall means for China's military
SUPERPOWERS
Greenland blues to Delhi red carpet: EU finds solace in India

 China vows 'support' for Cuba after US threats

 China defence minister vows greater 'strategic coordination' with Russia

 Greece, France working to renew defence pact
SUPERPOWERS
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.