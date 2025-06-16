China's Xi in Kazakhstan for Central Asia summit

State news agency Xinhua reported at around 12:30 pm Kazakh time (0730 GMT) that the Chinese leader had touched down in the capital Astana.
Images from Chinese state broadcaster CCTV showed Xi's presidential plane gliding along a sun-drenched runway ahead of a welcome from diplomats flanked by military personnel in white and blue uniforms.
He will hold bilateral meetings before the summit on Tuesday, according to Kazakhstan's presidency.
Beijing's foreign ministry said Monday that the meetings "will jointly outline a new blueprint for future cooperation".
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will attend the summit alongside the heads of state of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.
The trip is Xi's third overseas this year, following visits to Southeast Asia and Russia.
China is in competition with Russia -- the former colonial power in Central Asia -- for influence in the vast region, which is almost as big as the European Union but with a total population of just 80 million people.
Central Asia is an important strategic target for China in its Belt and Road initiative -- which uses huge infrastructure investments as a political and diplomatic lever.
Xi's visit will "(open) up more room for the joint construction of the Belt and Road", Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said Monday.
The region is also rich in natural resources, and Chinese investment could facilitate trade with Europe.
The five Central Asian republics have been trying to reduce their dependence on Russia and increase partnerships with other countries.
That move has accelerated since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Related Links
News From Across The Stans
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats
NATO chief urges 400-percent rise in alliance's air defence
Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound
Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound
Israel army says struck underground missile facility in western Iran
Germany not considering delivering Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine: minister
Iran hits Tel Aviv after overnight Israeli strikes on Tehran
Ukraine says Russian strikes hit Kyiv, Odesa, killing three
Two Iranian drones shot down in Iraq by international coalition: officials
AI-enabled control system helps autonomous drones stay on target in uncertain environments
Jordan says intercepted drones, missiles in its airspace
Russia says killed man attempting drone attack on military site
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite
Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
|
NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield
Meta and Anduril join forces on battlefield tech
Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo
Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty
South Korea in 'final stages' to sign major tank deal with Poland
As NATO ups defence spending, can Europe produce the weapons?
Hegseth defends $961.6B Defense Department budget request
Defence or environment? UK faces spending choices
Europe facing security 'perfect storm': EU defence chief
Beijing hails improving Vatican ties after Pope Leo names first Chinese bishop
Germany's Merz says 'no doubt' US to stick with NATO
Ukraine war 'existential', Russia says, launching revenge strikes
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters