Military Space News
DEMOCRACY
 Chinese investigative journalist released on bail: police

Chinese investigative journalist released on bail: police

by AFP Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Feb 14, 2026

Authorities in China have granted bail to an investigative journalist taken into custody after publishing an article alleging corruption among local officials, police said on Saturday.

Liu Hu became widely known more than 10 years ago for his reports on graft among high-profile figures in the Chinese Communist Party and government.

Police in the southwestern city of Chengdu said in a statement that Liu and another person detained alongside him had been released on "bail pending trial".

"The investigation in the case is ongoing," it said.

The statement referred to the two men only by their surnames. When their detention was announced on February 2, several Chinese media outlets, as well as rights group Reporters Without Borders, identified them as Liu and Wu Yingjiao, another journalist.

They were suspected of spreading "false accusations" and conducting "illegal business operations", according to the initial police statement in the case.

Liu and Wu had recently published an article online alleging corruption by Pu Fayou, the Communist Party secretary of Pujiang county in Sichuan province, and other county officials.

Liu was also arrested in 2013 for alleged defamation, although the charges were later dropped.

A screenshot of a text message conversation between Liu and someone claiming to be from the Chengdu Commission for Discipline Inspection -- a body that investigates corruption and misconduct allegations -- has circulated online since his latest detention.

The message reminded Liu to report complaints through legal channels.

China ranks 178th out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders' Press Freedom Index and is the world's largest jailer of journalists, according to the rights group.

Related Links
 Democracy in the 21st century at TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
DEMOCRACY
French court to rule on July 7 in Marine Le Pen graft appeal trial
 Paris, France (AFP) Feb 11, 2026
 A Paris appeals court said Wednesday it will rule on July 7 in a fraud case against far-right leader Marine Le Pen, in what is expected to be a pivotal moment for French politics. A lower court last year handed the veteran 57-year-old politician a five-year ban from public office over a fake jobs scam at the European Parliament, dashing her presidential ambitions. If the appeals court upholds last year's bombshell ruling, the three-time presidential candidate would be banned from running in 2027 ... read more
DEMOCRACY
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3

 AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture

 Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense

 Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
DEMOCRACY
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test

 Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine

 Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills

 Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant
DEMOCRACY
Drones, sirens, army posters: How four years of war changed a Russian city

 EU eyes tighter registration, no-fly zones to tackle drone threats

 Drone attacks on Ethiopia's restive Tigray kill one

 Poland signs deals for 'Europe's most modern' anti-drone system
DEMOCRACY
Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy

 Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials

 W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters

 Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus
DEMOCRACY
Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry

 Lockheed ramps up THAAD interceptor output with new framework deal and Camden facility

 US to launch $12-bn critical minerals stockpile to ease China reliance

 Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal
DEMOCRACY
Ukraine, Norway, Sweden top destinations for German arms exports

 German intelligence says Russian military spending far higher than reported

 China's top general probe to 'remove obstacles' in military: state media

 India budget pledges record infrastructure and defence boost
DEMOCRACY
The Decline and Fall of Donald Trump

 Rubio heads to Munich to heap pressure on Europeans

 As Greenland storm passes, US allies focus on stepping up in NATO

 US cuts leave Ukraine aid at record low: think tank
DEMOCRACY
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control

 Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.