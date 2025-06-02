Erdogan proposes new Putin-Zelensky-Trump meeting in Turkey



by AFP Staff Writers



Ankara (AFP) June 2, 2025



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday reiterated his willingness to host a meeting between the American, Russian and Ukrainian leaders in an effort to end the war in Ukraine.

"My greatest wish for both sides is to bring both (Russia's) Vladimir Putin and (Ukraine's Volodymyr) Zelensky together in Istanbul or Ankara, and even to bring (US President) Mr (Donald) Trump to their side, if they accept," he said.

Turkey, he said, would "take steps" to facilitate such a meeting, following direct talks between the two sides in Istanbul on Monday.

Erdogan said it was a big achievement that Monday's talks even took place.

Ukraine carried out one of its most brazen and successful attacks ever on Russian soil on the weekend, its drones ambushing dozens of strategic bombers at bases deep inside Russia.

"It is a success in itself that the meeting happened despite what happened yesterday," he said, hailing the talks as "magnificent".

At Monday's meeting, which lasted just over an hour, Ukraine and Russia agreed to exchange severely injured prisoners of war as well as those under 25, alongside the remains of 6,000 troops killed in combat, Kyiv said.

"These figures given by both Russia and Ukraine... (are) very, very important in terms of showing how important these Istanbul meetings are. And we are proud of this," Erdogan added.

