Europe Strives to Counter Russian and Chinese Satellite Menace



by Erica Marchand



Paris, France (SPX) Nov 10, 2025



Europe finds itself in the midst of a new space race, one defined less by exploration and more by the imperative to safeguard critical orbital infrastructure from the mounting threats of Russian and Chinese satellite activities. While the world has watched the rollout of advanced technology and military escalation in space, recent years have shown just how vulnerable the continent remains - and why governments are now moving swiftly to catch up.

The growing sophistication of hostile satellite maneuvers has alarmed military planners and analysts across the globe. Russia, already notorious for so-called "stalking" and "jamming" of Western satellites, has demonstrated a willingness to invest in both electronic and kinetic anti-satellite (ASAT) weapons. Reports from Germany and the United Kingdom recount recent incidents where Russian satellites shadowed IntelSat assets, monitored transmission signals, and disrupted communications vital to both military and civilian operations.

Satellite jamming is no longer a rare occurrence. Germany and the UK have each reported "weekly" attempts at interference, with ground-based Russian infrastructure targeting zones of strategic interest. "Their capabilities range from signal interception to outright denial of service, and in lower orbits, the threat is increasingly physical," explained Major General Paul Tedman of UK Space Command.

Yet, if the Russian challenge is urgent, the Chinese ascent in space is seismic. Analysts and officials alike have taken note of China's rapidly advancing space technology, which now includes satellites equipped with robotic arms capable of manipulating other objects in orbit. The precision and speed of Chinese maneuvers have raised Western eyebrows, suggesting Beijing could relocate - or even disable - critical satellites with unprecedented efficiency.

"The much bigger space power is obviously China," stated Juliana Suess, policy researcher at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs. Western analysts struggle to keep up with the breadth of Chinese developments, which include cyber-attack capabilities, rapid orbital repositioning, and advanced surveillance assets for both military and civilian targets.

China's resources, far outstripping Russia's current space budget, have enabled a blizzard of launches that seek to cement its leadership status. Meanwhile, Russia's expenditures remain stretched, with ongoing military operations in Ukraine limiting further space investment, yet Moscow continues to prioritize electronic warfare and ASAT development.

This scramble for dominance reflects a larger trend: space is now integral to the daily functioning of modern economies and security systems. Telecommunications, broadband internet, global navigation, and military reconnaissance all rely on the integrity of satellite networks. In the context of growing regional conflict and hybrid warfare, the risk of interruption - or deliberate sabotage - has never been higher.

The acceleration is not just technological but tactical. Experts point out that the Ukraine war represents a watershed moment, where reliance on space assets for intelligence, targeting, and defense has exposed vulnerabilities never before imagined. Russia's satellite maneuvers have been linked to battlefield coordination and disruptions of Western efforts supporting Ukraine.

In this climate, Europe's historical lag in space defense has spurred unprecedented funding and policy announcements. Germany has committed euro 35 billion over the next five years to strengthen its satellite infrastructure, develop countermeasures against jamming, and ensure the resilience of its space networks. The United Kingdom has similarly boosted its defense budget and initiated sensor testing that can detect laser and cyber-based satellite interference.

NATO's 2019 declaration of space as an "operational domain" marked a fundamental shift, affirming that attacks on satellites would be treated on par with conventional military strikes. This was followed by the expansion of Article 5, meaning that an attack on one alliance member's satellite could mobilize the collective defense apparatus of NATO.

Despite these steps, experts fear the response is not yet commensurate with the threat. Think tanks in London and Berlin warn of continued shortfalls, pointing out that European capacity to respond to Chinese pace, Russian tactics, or hybrid threats still lags both in funding and technological sophistication. Calls for pan-European "space shield" programs and the development of "bodyguard satellites" remain aspirational and underfunded.

Complicating Europe's race to catch up are the challenges of coordinating a diverse set of stakeholders - civil, military, commercial operators, and international partners. The urgency of space defense has driven greater emphasis on public-private partnerships, expanded cyber hardening, and joint procurement programs designed to resist both present and future threat vectors.

The "new arms race" in space has drawn comparisons to previous eras of terrestrial competition, but the stakes are, if anything, more profound. In the digital age, satellites are not merely national assets. They serve as keystones of the entire Western economic, security, and technological architecture.

As Europe pivots to address these vulnerabilities, the lessons of the Russian and Chinese satellite menace signal a moment of reckoning. Successful adaptation will depend on a blend of investment, innovation, and international cooperation. The next generation of space race will define the safety, prosperity, and strategic freedom of the continent for decades to come.

