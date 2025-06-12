Military Space News
CYBER WARS
 Ex-CIA analyst gets three years in prison for sharing top secret information
Ex-CIA analyst gets three years in prison for sharing top secret information
 by Mark Moran
 Washington DC (UPI) Jun 12, 2025

A former CIA analyst has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for obtaining and sending top secret Defense Department information to unauthorized recipients who then posted it on social media, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

Asif William Rahman, 34, of Vienna, had been a CIA employee since 2016 with a top secret security clearance and had access to sensitive information until his termination, a release from the Justice Department said.

"For months, this defendant betrayed the American people and the oaths he took upon entering his office by leaking some of our nation's most closely held secrets," John Eisenberg, assistant attorney general for national security, said. "As this case demonstrates, the Department of Justice will continue to protect our nation by vigorously investigating and prosecuting leakers who compromise our nation's security."

Court documents show that Rahman accessed and printed two top secret documents about a foreign ally and its plans against a foreign adversary.

"Rahman removed the documents, photographed them, and transmitted them to individuals he knew were not entitled to receive them," the Justice Department release said. "By Oct. 18, 2024, the documents appeared publicly on multiple social media platforms, complete with the classification markings."

Court records show Rahman continued to access and share top secret information with unauthorized recipients until early November 2024.

He then began a "deletion campaign" of work saved on his top secret workstation.

Rahman was indicted by a grand jury on Nov. 7, 2024, and was arrested by FBI agents while arriving at work five days later. He pleaded guilty to two counts of willful retention and transmission of classified information related to national defense. He has remained in custody since his arrest.

Related Links
 Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CYBER WARS
Iran obtained 'sensitive' Israeli intelligence: state TV
 Tehran (AFP) June 7, 2025
 Iranian state television reported on Saturday that Tehran had obtained a trove of "strategic and sensitive" Israeli intelligence, including files related to Israel's nuclear facilities and defence plans. "Iran's intelligence apparatus has obtained a vast quantity of strategic and sensitive information and documents belonging to the Zionist regime (Israel)," the state broadcaster said, citing informed regional sources. The report did not include any details on the documents or how Iran had obtain ... read more
CYBER WARS
Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound

 Denmark to buy anti-air defence systems from European makers

 York preps first Dragoon Mission for Missile Warning and Warfighter Connectivity constellation

 NATO chief urges 400-percent rise in alliance's air defence
CYBER WARS
Ukraine says Russian strikes hit Kyiv, Odesa, killing three

 Russian strike kills 12 Ukrainian soldiers during training: Kyiv

 Merz says Germany, Ukraine to jointly produce long-range weapons

 Merz says Kyiv's key allies no longer limit range of weapons
CYBER WARS
Russia says killed man attempting drone attack on military site

 Israel says hits Beirut, targeting Hezbollah drone factories

 AI-enabled control system helps autonomous drones stay on target in uncertain environments

 Robotic flight meets instinctive adaptation in groundbreaking drone research
CYBER WARS
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities

 Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
CYBER WARS
NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield

 Meta and Anduril join forces on battlefield tech

 Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo

 Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty
CYBER WARS
Defence or environment? UK faces spending choices

 Canada to hit 2% defense NATO spending target this year: Carney

 South Korea in 'final stages' to sign major tank deal with Poland

 NATO Secretary General Rutte to ask allies to up military spending
CYBER WARS
Germany's Merz says 'no doubt' US to stick with NATO

 Europe facing security 'perfect storm': EU defence chief

 Ukraine war 'existential', Russia says, launching revenge strikes

 NATO wrestles over how to handle Ukraine at Trump summit
CYBER WARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.