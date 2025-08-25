Far-right German MP denies knowing ex-aide allegedly spied for China

Giving evidence at the Higher Regional Court in Dresden, Alternative for Germany (AfD) lawmaker Krah said he first learned from media that a former staffer from his previous role as a member of the European Parliament, Jian Guo, was suspected of spying.
"At no time was I warned by any public authority, whether from the Federal Republic (of Germany) or the EU, of any danger," Krah said in the witness stand.
Security checks at the European Parliament were "very thorough", he added, meaning that he assumed "everything would be fine".
Prosecutors allege that Guo, a German national, worked for Chinese intelligence from 2002, including while working in the Brussels office of Krah when he was an MEP between 2019 and 2024.
Guo, who denies the charges, is accused of passing on to Beijing more than 500 documents, some deemed highly sensitive, as well as information about decisions and debates at the European Parliament.
Krah said he had employed Guo in his office because of his language skills as well as his experience running an import-export firm.
As an MEP, Krah served on the committee on international trade.
Guo is also accused of being the handler for a second alleged operative, a Chinese national identified as Yaqi X., who is accused of spying on German defence companies.
At the start of proceedings, Yaqi X. admitted passing on information to Guo about flight schedules and cargo movements at Leipzig-Halle airport, where she worked in logistics.
The trial is expected to run through September. If found guilty, Guo faces up to 10 years in jail while Yaqi X. could be imprisoned for up to five years.
Separately, Krah is under investigation on suspicion of money-laundering and bribery during his time as a member of the European Parliament.
He has previously denied the allegations and said they were "politically motivated".
Related Links
Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Erdogan jubilant as 'Steel Dome' air defence system delivered to military
Turkey deploys its 'Steel Dome' air defense system
Next generation CapLink Array expands missile defense and satellite communication capabilities
Yemen's Huthis say they targeted Red Sea ship with missile
North Korea's Kim inspects new missiles before China trip
France, Germany to provide more air defence to Ukraine: statement
US approves $825 mn missile sale to Ukraine; France, Germany to provide more air defence to Ukraine
Lebanon says Israeli drone explodes after crash, killing two soldiers
Russian drone barrage cuts power for thousands in Ukraine
Japan seeks record defence budget, to triple drone spending
Drone hits Russian nuclear site; Trump backs Ukraine on Independence Day
Orbit introduces compact MPT30Ka SATCOM terminal for tactical platforms
Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions
Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions
SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications
|
Beijing shows off drones, missiles and lasers in military parade
What to watch at China's massive military parade
China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade
US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept
EU defence spending to hit record 380 bn euros in 2025
Pope urges end to 'pandemic of arms'
UK govt says Israeli officials not invited to London arms fair
Defence giant Rheinmetall opens mega-plant as Europe rearms
Nicaragua's Ortega says US aims to 'overthrow governments'
Xi and Putin round on West at regional summit in China
Putin tells Xi China-Russia ties are at 'unprecedented level'
China to bolster non-Western alliances at summit, parade
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters