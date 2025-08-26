Next generation CapLink Array expands missile defense and satellite communication capabilities



by Clarence Oxford



Chandler AZ (SPX) Aug 26, 2025



Assured Space Access Technologies Inc has introduced the CapLink Array, a new phased array antenna system engineered to enhance missile defense radar missions and space-based communications. The system features a proprietary capacitive dipole design that enables broad frequency bandwidth, high gain, and wide field-of-view performance.

These capabilities allow missile defense systems to track and respond to multiple threats simultaneously with improved speed and accuracy. For space communications, the array integrates transponders, polarization diversity, and supports data transmission up to 3.5 Gbps, with higher rates achievable using advanced ground infrastructure.

"This technology represents a major step forward for both defense and commercial space operations," said Sean McDaniel, President and CEO of Assured Space. "By combining advanced engineering with flexible design, CapLink Array delivers unmatched versatility and reliability to missions that demand precision, speed, and resilience."

The phased array is compatible with software-defined radios, ensuring seamless integration with existing command and control systems. Supported mission applications include missile defense radar, ground-based surveillance against ballistic and hypersonic threats, synthetic aperture radar imaging, orbital debris tracking, and high-speed satellite communications.

The system's launch coincides with the company's investment in its Phased Array Center of Excellence in Melbourne, Florida, a facility dedicated to advancing phased array technologies, RF antenna systems, and secure 5G architectures. The center aims to help reduce a global backlog exceeding $30 billion in defense and commercial contracts.

Founded in 2001, Assured Space is a veteran-owned small business specializing in advanced RF solutions for aerospace and defense. Headquartered in Arizona with nationwide operations, the company develops phased array antenna systems, zero-trust 5G solutions, mission-ready RF payloads, custom sensors, and active and passive beamforming technologies for multi-orbit satellite and radar missions.

