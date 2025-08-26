Military Space News
MISSILE DEFENSE
 Next generation CapLink Array expands missile defense and satellite communication capabilities
illustration only
Next generation CapLink Array expands missile defense and satellite communication capabilities
 by Clarence Oxford
 Chandler AZ (SPX) Aug 26, 2025

Assured Space Access Technologies Inc has introduced the CapLink Array, a new phased array antenna system engineered to enhance missile defense radar missions and space-based communications. The system features a proprietary capacitive dipole design that enables broad frequency bandwidth, high gain, and wide field-of-view performance.

These capabilities allow missile defense systems to track and respond to multiple threats simultaneously with improved speed and accuracy. For space communications, the array integrates transponders, polarization diversity, and supports data transmission up to 3.5 Gbps, with higher rates achievable using advanced ground infrastructure.

"This technology represents a major step forward for both defense and commercial space operations," said Sean McDaniel, President and CEO of Assured Space. "By combining advanced engineering with flexible design, CapLink Array delivers unmatched versatility and reliability to missions that demand precision, speed, and resilience."

The phased array is compatible with software-defined radios, ensuring seamless integration with existing command and control systems. Supported mission applications include missile defense radar, ground-based surveillance against ballistic and hypersonic threats, synthetic aperture radar imaging, orbital debris tracking, and high-speed satellite communications.

The system's launch coincides with the company's investment in its Phased Array Center of Excellence in Melbourne, Florida, a facility dedicated to advancing phased array technologies, RF antenna systems, and secure 5G architectures. The center aims to help reduce a global backlog exceeding $30 billion in defense and commercial contracts.

Founded in 2001, Assured Space is a veteran-owned small business specializing in advanced RF solutions for aerospace and defense. Headquartered in Arizona with nationwide operations, the company develops phased array antenna systems, zero-trust 5G solutions, mission-ready RF payloads, custom sensors, and active and passive beamforming technologies for multi-orbit satellite and radar missions.

Related Links
 Assured Space Access Technologies Inc
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MISSILE DEFENSE
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine
 Berlin (AFP) Aug 1, 2025
 Germany said on Friday it will soon start delivering two more US-made Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine, as Kyiv faces a growing number of Russian drone and missile attacks. After reaching an agreement with the United States, the German military will deliver additional Patriot launchers in the coming days, and will supply further components in the next two to three months, the defence ministry said in a statement. In return, Germany has agreed with the US Defense Department that it will be ... read more
MISSILE DEFENSE
Next generation CapLink Array expands missile defense and satellite communication capabilities

 Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine

 Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30

 Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine
MISSILE DEFENSE
Israel strikes Yemen energy targets, presidential palace

 Zelensky says Ukraine has tested new long-range missile

 Pakistan establishes new missile force after India conflict, PM says

 Standing on White House roof, Trump jokes about installing missiles
MISSILE DEFENSE
Drone hits Russian nuclear site; Trump backs Ukraine on Independence Day

 Next generation Dronebuster 4 upgrade program launches for advanced counter drone defense

 Leonardo DRS completes first sea trials of maritime counter drone system for small uncrewed vessels

 Royal Canadian Navy selects MDA Space for next generation drone surveillance systems
MISSILE DEFENSE
York delivers full 21 satellite payload for Space Development Agency Tranche 1 launch

 Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions

 Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions

 SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications
MISSILE DEFENSE
China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade

 US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept

 US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
MISSILE DEFENSE
Council of Europe cautions on weapon sales to Israel

 Canada's PM announces billions in defense spending to hit NATO target

 Turkey, Senegal discuss defence industry, security cooperation

 Germany suspends arms exports to Israel for use in Gaza
MISSILE DEFENSE
NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit

 U.S. fighter jets intercept Russian spy plane off of Alaska

 NORAD: Russian spy planes fly near Alaska two days in a row

 National Guard troops begin carrying weapons in US capital
MISSILE DEFENSE
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.