Xi and Putin round on West at regional summit in China

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), comprising China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus, is touted as a non-Western style of collaboration and seeks to be an alternative to traditional alliances.
Xi told the SCO leaders, including Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that the global international situation was becoming more "chaotic and intertwined".
The Chinese leader also slammed "bullying behaviour" from certain countries -- a veiled reference to the United States.
"The security and development tasks facing member states have become even more challenging," he added in his address in the northern port city of Tianjin.
"Looking to the future, with the world undergoing turbulence and transformation, we must continue to follow the Shanghai spirit... and better perform the functions of the organisation," Xi said.
Putin used his speech to defend Russia's Ukraine offensive, blaming the West for triggering the three-and-a-half year conflict that has killed tens of thousands and devastated much of eastern Ukraine.
"This crisis wasn't triggered by Russia's attack on Ukraine, but was a result of a coup in Ukraine, which was supported and provoked by the West," Putin said.
"The second reason for the crisis is the West's constant attempts to drag Ukraine into NATO."
- 'Always insightful' -
Earlier, leaders from the 10 SCO countries stood on a red carpet and posed for a group photo.
Xi, Putin and Modi were seen on live footage chatting, the three leaders flanked by their translators.
Modi and Putin, who were photographed holding hands, held talks in the afternoon.
Russian state media reported the pair spent nearly an hour talking "face-to-face" in Putin's armoured presidential car before the start of their official bilateral meeting.
"Conversations with him are always insightful," Modi wrote on X along with a photograph of them travelling in the car.
In opening comments before their meeting, Modi praised the "special and privileged strategic partnership" with Moscow.
"India and Russia have stood shoulder to shoulder, even in the toughest situations," he said. "Our close cooperation not just important for our people but for global peace, stability and prosperity is very important."
On the conflict in Ukraine, Modi said India wanted both sides to "end the conflict as soon as possible and to find stable peace".
- Flurry of meetings -
The SCO summit, which also involves 16 more countries as observers or "dialogue partners", kicked off on Sunday, days before a massive military parade in the capital Beijing to mark 80 years since the end of World War II.
Putin touched down in Tianjin on Sunday with an entourage of senior politicians and business representatives.
Xi held a flurry of back-to-back bilateral meetings with leaders including Lukashenko -- one of Putin's staunch allies -- and Modi, who is on his first visit to China since 2018.
Modi told Xi that India was committed to taking "forward our ties on the basis of mutual trust, dignity and sensitivity".
The world's two most populous nations are intense rivals, competing for influence across South Asia, and fought a deadly border clash in 2020.
A thaw began last October, when Modi met Xi for the first time in five years at a summit in Russia.
Their rapprochement deepened as US President Donald Trump pressured both Asian economic giants with trade tariffs.
China and Russia have sometimes promoted the SCO as an alternative to organisations such as NATO. This year's summit is the first since Trump returned to the White House.
More than 20 leaders, including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are attending the bloc's largest meeting since its founding in 2001.
Putin is expected to hold talks on Monday with Erdogan and Pezeshkian respectively about the Ukraine conflict and Tehran's nuclear programme.
Many of the assembled dignitaries will be in Beijing on Wednesday to watch the military parade, which will also be attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
burs-isk/je/mtp
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Erdogan jubilant as 'Steel Dome' air defence system delivered to military
Turkey deploys its 'Steel Dome' air defense system
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine
Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30
Putin 'sabotaging hopes of peace', UK PM says as British offices 'severely damaged' in Kyiv
Israel army says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
Israel strikes Yemen energy targets, presidential palace
Zelensky says Ukraine has tested new long-range missile
Lebanon says Israeli drone explodes after crash, killing two soldiers
Japan seeks record defence budget, to triple drone spending
Drone hits Russian nuclear site; Trump backs Ukraine on Independence Day
Next generation Dronebuster 4 upgrade program launches for advanced counter drone defense
Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions
Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions
SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications
SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2
|
China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade
US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Defence giant Rheinmetall opens mega-plant as Europe rearms
UK govt says Israeli officials not invited to London arms fair
Germany approved record weapons exports in 2024
Lutnick says feds could take stake in defense contractors
China to bolster non-Western alliances at summit, parade
China says summit to provide stability, counter 'hegemonism'
Trump clashes with Democrats as he expands National Guard plans
Xi says China, Russia ties 'most stable' in turbulent world
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters