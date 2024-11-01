Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 Four years after banning Russia, FIFA and IOC passive in the face of war

Four years after banning Russia, FIFA and IOC passive in the face of war

By Coralie FEBVRE
 Lausanne (AFP) Mar 9, 2026
 Four years after world sport rushed to ban Russia for invading Ukraine, the leading governing bodies are reacting guardedly to the US-led attack on Iran, raising accusations of double standards.

Both wars broke out immediately after the end of a Winter Olympics -- and before the start of the subsequent Paralympics and ahead of a summer World Cup.

Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine four days after the closing ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. US and Israeli bombs started falling on Iran six days after the flags came down on the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

In 2022, it took four days for football's World and European governing bodies, FIFA and UEFA, with the support of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), to expel all Russian and Belarusian teams.

The IOC condemned "the violation of the Olympic Truce by the Russian government and by the Belarusian government that supports it".

This time, the IOC merely called for guarantees of "the safety of athletes" travelling to the Paralympics in Italy, particularly "those likely to be affected by the most recent conflicts".

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom said his body was "monitoring the situation".

"Some observers have noted how Russia was banned from FIFA competitions following its invasion of Ukraine, though no discussions appear to have taken place about similar action being taken against the US," said Simon Chadwick, a specialist in sports geopolitics at EMLyon business school.

There are differences between the wars.

Russia launched a land invasion with the conquest of territory among its stated goal. That has not been one of the justifications offered for the American/Israeli air attack.

- 'Blatant avoidance' -

While it would be hard to stage this summer's 48-team World Cup without the United States, one of the hosts, expelling Russia in 2022, ahead of a European qualifying playoff game against Poland, solved a problem.

Russia, the host of the 2018 World Cup finals, started European qualification but was then banned from the 2022 finals in Qatar as part of a long-running investigation into state sponsored doping. Expelling Russia allowed FIFA to avoid potential embarrassment.

This time, FIFA President Gianni Infantino -- normally highly visible on social media -- has refrained from comment.

"This is blatant avoidance," Pim Verschuuren, a specialist in sports management and geopolitics at the University of Rennes II in France, told AFP.

He said Infantino, and IOC chief Kirsty Coventry, were showing "pragmatism" in the face of political reality.

"In 2022, the political pressure was so intense that the IOC was forced to exclude the Russians," he said. "Today it can't afford to single out and antagonise the United States."

In addition to hosting the World Cup, the US will also host the next Olympics, in Los Angeles in 2028.

"There is a form of power monopoly in sports governance," Verschuuren said. "Sport is in the hands of the United States, with funding from its Gulf allies."

While the IOC is trying to maintain a distance from Washington, Infantino is nurturing a close relationship with the U.S. administration, creating a special "FIFA Peace Prize" for Donald Trump.

"This is beyond ridiculous," a source close to football's governing bodies told AFP. "But it's quite rational, because he wants his World Cup to go well."

- 'Beyond ridiculous' -

Iran trails only Russia as the world's most sanctioned country and the long-standing restrictions have left it economically isolated. Even though it has qualified, it could miss the World Cup.

"It is hard to see which countries might object to this," said Chadwick, adding it has "a sport industry so small that it is almost globally imperceptible. The removal of Iran from a commercial, economic and political perspective would be of little concern.

"The removal of an adversary would give Donald Trump and his government the arena in which to project the image and values that it wants to."

Iran's most powerful allies offer little help. Russia, whose athletes got to the fly their flag again at the Paralympics, is focusing on eroding its bans. China lacks influence in world football and has kept a low Olympic profile since the 2022 Games.

Verschuuren said the sports bodies are caught in the same trap as many countries and international organisations in the face of Trump's refusal to seek consensus.

"The very idea of multilateralism is collapsing, and sport is one dimension of this collapse. The IOC is completely out of touch, just as a UN agency would be," said Verschuuren.

Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SUPERPOWERS
UK defence minister arrives in Cyprus
 London (AFP) Mar 5, 2026
 Britain's defence minister John Healey arrived in Cyprus Thursday, following a drone strike on a UK air base on the Mediterranean island. The visit comes after the runway of the Royal Air Force (RAF) base at Akrotiri came under attack by an Iranian-made unmanned drone on Monday. "The longstanding friendship between the UK and the Republic of Cyprus is strong in the face of Iranian threats," Healey posted on X alongside a photograph of him meeting Cypriot Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas. The ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
Italy to send air-defence aid to Gulf countries; France allowing US aircraft on some Mideast bases

 Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3

 AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture

 Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense
SUPERPOWERS
Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway

 Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test

 Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine

 Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
SUPERPOWERS
EU's Kallas warns anti-drone stock 'limited' as Mideast, Ukraine wars rage

 Azerbaijan says Iran drone attack 'will not go unanswered'

 Drone strikes on Sudan markets kill 33: medical source

 Saudi Arabia intercepts drone attack targeting huge refinery: defence ministry
SUPERPOWERS
MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers

 EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership

 Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy

 Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
SUPERPOWERS
New electrolyte design aims to make giant flow batteries safer

 Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform

 Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom

 Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
SUPERPOWERS
Global arms exports soar on European demand: study

 China boosts military spending with eyes on US, Taiwan

 BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises

 Canada launches huge defence plan to curb reliance on US
SUPERPOWERS
Vibes war? Trump pitches Iran conflict on 'feeling'

 Mojtaba Khamenei: son and successor to Iran's supreme leader

 China FM blasts Middle East war, urges US to manage ties

 Starmer and Trump hold call about Iran war
SUPERPOWERS
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control

 Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.