 France, Germany and UK condemn 'threats' against UN nuclear watchdog head
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Paris (AFP) June 30, 2025

France, Germany and Britain on Monday condemned "threats" against the head of the UN nuclear watchdog after Iran rejected its request to visit nuclear facilities bombed by Israel and the United States.

Tehran has accused Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, of "betrayal of his duties" for not condemning the Israeli and US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, and Iranian lawmakers this week voted to suspend cooperation with the agency.

"France, Germany and the United Kingdom condemn threats against the director general of the IAEA Rafael Grossi and reiterate our full support to the agency," foreign ministers Jean-Noel Barrot, Johann Wadephul and David Lammy said in a joint statement.

"We call on Iranian authorities to refrain from any steps to cease cooperation with the IAEA," they added.

"We urge Iran to immediately resume full cooperation in line with its legally binding obligations, and to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of IAEA personnel."

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X that Grossi's insistence on visiting the bombed sites was "meaningless and possibly even malign in intent".

Iran has said it believes an IAEA resolution on June 12 that accused Iran of ignoring its nuclear obligations served as an "excuse" for the war that Israel launched on June 13 and that ended with a fragile ceasefire last week.

Argentina, Rafael Grossi's home country, has also slammed "threats" against him from Iran.

None specified which threats they were referring to, but Iran's ultra-conservative Kayhan newspaper recently claimed documents showed Grossi was an Israeli spy and should be executed.

Speaking to US broadcaster CBS on Sunday, Iranian ambassador to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani denied there was any threat to nuclear inspectors in Iran, insisting they were "in safe conditions" but their work was suspended.

Iran says war with Israel caused 'serious' damage to nuclear sites
 Tehran (AFP) June 26, 2025
 Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday that damage to Iran's nuclear sites from the 12-day war with Israel was "serious", as the country begins assessing the conflict's impact. "A detailed assessment of the damage is being carried out by experts from the Atomic Energy Organization (of Iran)," he told state television. "Now, the discussion of demanding damages and the necessity of providing them has been placed as one of the important issues on the country's diplomatic agenda," he ... read more
