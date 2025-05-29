Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 France gives air base $1.7 billion nuclear facelift
France gives air base $1.7 billion nuclear facelift
 By Patrick BAERT
 Luxeuil-Les-Bains, France (AFP) May 29, 2025

In a sign of the growing security nerves in Europe, France has embarked on a $1.7 billion renovation of an air base in remote hills in the east of the country so it can handle nuclear-armed bombers.

The work will take a decade but from 2035 the Luxeuil-Saint Sauveur base will be twice the size it is now and it will house new generation hypersonic missiles carried by 50 of France's Rafale fighter jets.

President Emmanuel Macron announced at the base in March -- on the day that US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin discussed the Ukraine war -- that it was to become the first to welcome the latest Rafale jets and France's ASN4G nuclear-capable air-to-ground missiles.

Luxeuil will become the fourth, but most modern, base in France capable of storing nuclear weapons.

The base currently has about 20 Mirage-2000 jets, which are no longer in production.

Its triangle shaped hangars date from 1952, according to base commander, Colonel Emmanuel Roux. They have been "well used", according to Roux who said he had seen pictures of President Charles de Gaulle there in 1962. "It was the same," he joked.

The hangars will go as the Rafales will not fit in them. "We will have to redo everything for the infrastructure," the colonel said.

The Rafale is also heavier than the Mirage so Luxeuil's runway will also have to be made longer and tougher.

- Nuclear deterrent -

As nuclear bases are given extra protection, "we will have to increase security measures and the entire infrastructure to get up to speed," the colonel said, likening his work to "building a cathedral".

"We have 10 years to build the best base in France with planes that do not exist (yet), a nuclear weapon that does not exist and technicians who are not yet in school," said Roux.

Luxeuil will be closed between 2029 and 2032 for the key works and the arrival of the first Rafales.

There will be four times as many pilots as now as the Rafale has two crew. The 300 technicians currently at the base will expand to 1,000 by the time the new base is fully operational.

"Logistics wins the war," said Roux who highlighted the importance of speed in preparing jets for faster rotations between flights. A Rafale engine can be changed in one hour and an ejector seat in 15 minutes, he said.

Pilots at the base, who cannot be named, also said they were ready to carry nuclear weapons. "It's the weapon of last resort, but I think we're all ready to use it to protect our loved ones and our nation," said one.

Luxeuil is close to France's border with Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Belgium and the position could also prove strategic.

Macron has also said that with the Russian invasion of Ukraine raging and heightening worries in the rest of Europe, France is ready to start discussing with other European countries the possible deployment of French nuclear-armed jets.

"I will define the framework in a very specific way in the weeks and months to come," Macron said in a television interview this month.

Russia has already condemned his comments. "The proliferation of nuclear weapons on the European continent is something that will not add security, predictability or stability to the European continent," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
India and Pakistan trade accusations of nuclear arsenal mismanagement
 Srinagar, India (AFP) May 15, 2025
 India and Pakistan accused each other Thursday of failing to control their nuclear weapons, calling on the world to monitor their neighbour's arsenal just days after their most serious military confrontation in two decades. Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Pakistan's nuclear arsenal should be under the surveillance of the UN's atomic energy agency, while Islamabad said the international community should investigate a "black market" in India. The latest conflict between India and Pakis ... read more
NUKEWARS
Trump's 'Golden Dome' US missile defense plan faces major challenges

 Israel military says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

 Israel military says intercepted two projectiles fired from Yemen

 North Korea says US missile shield plans risk 'nuclear war' in space
NUKEWARS
Russia strikes Kyiv after first stage of major prisoner swap

 Merz says Kyiv's key allies no longer limit range of weapons

 North Korea fires multiple unidentified cruise missiles: Seoul military

 Britain, Germany jointly developing missiles: ministers
NUKEWARS
Robotic flight meets instinctive adaptation in groundbreaking drone research

 Ukrainian drone attacks halt flights at Moscow airports

 Chinese Combat Drones Secure Global Market Lead in Counterterrorism

 Least confident drone bids drive smarter delivery networks
NUKEWARS
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities

 Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
NUKEWARS
Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo

 Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty

 Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
NUKEWARS
Top U.S. defense contractor L3 Tech to pay $62M to settle claims of deceptive practices

 Germany says to continue Israel arms sales amid embargo call

 NATO head expects members to agree to spend 5% GDP on defense

 US accepts Boeing jet from Qatar for use as Air Force One
NUKEWARS
Merz warns of Russia threat in visit to NATO's eastern flank

 Uganda suspends military cooperation with Germany: army

 Trump 'on brand' with anti-woke rant at army officer graduation

 Finland says 'closely' monitoring Russian military build-up
NUKEWARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.