French state offers to buy Atos nuclear tech

Atos, an Olympics partner which also has contracts with the French military, has sought to sell assets as part of a restructuring plan to reduce its debt load.
The company said it received an offer from the state for its advanced computing business.
The offer "is a major step toward securing the strategic supercomputing activity", Finance Minister Eric Lombard said in a separate statement.
"It is the state's responsibility, when warranted, to ensure the continuity and development of the country's most strategic industrial capabilities," he said.
The scope of the government's offer has changed since the two sides entered exclusive talks in November. It no longer includes Atos' artificial intelligence-powered video analytics business, Vision AI.
"I hope to conclude this acquisition process as swiftly as possible to secure the future of these critical activities for France," Lombard said.
The advanced computing division, which employs more than 2,500 people mostly in France, develops high-performance servers and supercomputers with critical defence and industrial applications.
Atos expects the unit to generate nearly 800 million euros in revenue in 2025.
A binding agreement is expected in the coming weeks, with the deal closing in 2026.
dax/mch/lth/fg
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound
Israel military says intercepted two projectiles fired from Yemen
Trump says 'Golden Dome' free for Canada if it joins US
North Korea says US missile shield plans risk 'nuclear war' in space
Merz says Germany, Ukraine to jointly produce long-range weapons
Russian strike kills 12 Ukrainian soldiers during training: Kyiv
Merz says Kyiv's key allies no longer limit range of weapons
Russia strikes Kyiv after first stage of major prisoner swap
Ukraine strikes Russian bombers ahead of Istanbul talks
Robotic flight meets instinctive adaptation in groundbreaking drone research
Ukraine fires massive drone barrage at Moscow
Ukrainian drone attacks halt flights at Moscow airports
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite
Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
|
Meta and Anduril join forces on battlefield tech
Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo
Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
In changing times, young Germans gun for defence sector jobs
Trump 'tough love' on defence better than no love: EU's Kallas
NATO head expects members to agree to spend 5% GDP on defense
Germany says to continue Israel arms sales amid embargo call
Macron urges Asia, Europe to unite to resist 'spheres of coercion'
Zelensky arrives in Vilnius for Nato eastern flank summit
China responds after Hegseth warns to prepare for war
Russia to present peace 'memorandum' to Ukraine at new talks
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters