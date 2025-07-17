Georgia arrests pair trying to sell weapons-grade uranium

Counter-intelligence and special operations units detained a Georgian and a foreign national while they were allegedly trying to sell radioactive uranium that "could be used to manufacture explosive devices or carry out terrorist attacks", the security services said.
The two men were seeking $3.0 million for the uranium when they were arrested in the Black Sea port city of Batumi, the services said.
The "nuclear material", described as a "radioactive chemical element emitting alpha and gamma radiation", was deemed capable of causing mass casualties if weaponised, the agency added.
It said the plot had been "detected and neutralised at an early stage".
The suspects face up to 10 years in prison for the illegal handling of nuclear material.
Concerns have existed for years that extremist groups could get hold of unsecured radioactive materials from countries across the former Soviet Union.
Georgia and neighbouring Armenia -- both ex-Soviet states -- have reported numerous cases of people trying to sell radioactive substances, including attempts to smuggle weapons-grade uranium.
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Trump: U.S. to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, EU to pay bill
Patriot air defences for Ukraine: Useful but no panacea
Israeli army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
York deploys Dragoon satellite to bolster SDA missile alert and tactical link goals
Israel admits 'technical error' in airstrike that kills 6 children
Germany considering buying US air defence systems for Ukraine
Zelensky says discussed buying US air-defence systems with Trump
Sweden acquires German air defence systems for $930 mn
Russia fires hundreds of drones at Ukraine, defying Trump warning
Russia fires 136 drones at Ukraine ahead of Trump-NATO head meeting
Drone downed near Iraq airport hosting US troops: Kurd forces
Six killed in massive Russian drone, missile attack across Ukraine
Israel launches communications satellite from Florida
France's military pigeons race in memory of brave predecessors
SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 with Israeli communications satellite
Eutelsat to Deliver Low Orbit Satellite Services Under New French Defense Agreement
|
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield
Netherlands, Scandinavian states look to join Trump Ukraine arms plan
Zelensky urges more investment in defence against Russian attacks
Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
US halting some shipments of military aid to Ukraine
Ecuador's Noboa plans referendum to reopen U.S. military base in Manta
China hails 'strategically valuable' Russia ties in Lavrov visit
China's Xi vows greater support for Russia as meets Lavrov
Japan says China's military activities could 'seriously impact' its security
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters