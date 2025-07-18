Iraq says drones that struck military radars are foreign-made

On June 24, the Iraqi government said that several small suicide drones targeted multiple Iraqi military sites and bases, including the radar systems at Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, and Imam Ali Base in Dhi Qar Province in southern Iraq.
Sabah al-Numan, the military spokesman for the prime minister, said that Iraq identified "the origin of the drones used in the attacks," adding that they were "equipped with warheads of varying weights and were manufactured outside Iraq."
The drones were also launched from several locations inside Iraq.
They were all of the same type, which indicates "a single executing party".
Numan said the government also identified "the entities involved in planning and carrying out" these attacks.
Numan did not specify where the drones were made or identify those responsible, but he said that "all those involved... will be referred to the Iraqi judiciary."
Long plagued by conflict, Iraq frequently experiences such attacks, often linked to regional proxy struggles between Iran and the United States and its ally Israel.
A source close to the Iran-backed Iraqi factions, who had in previous years hit bases hosting US troops, told AFP the groups have nothing to do with the drone attacks.
The June attacks came hours before a ceasefire took hold between Israel and Iran, and after Iran launched missiles at a US military facility in Qatar in retaliation for US bombing of its nuclear facilities.
In the past few weeks, Iraq's northern autonomous Kurdistan region has seen a spate of unclaimed drone attacks, mostly against oil fields.
Baghdad has promised an investigation to identify the culprits.
The attacks in Kurdistan come at a time of simmering tension between Baghdad and the regional administration in Arbil over oil exports from Kurdistan, which have been blocked since 2023.
The last attack occurred on Thursday morning on an oil field, hours before Baghdad announced a deal with Arbil to resume oil exports.
Related Links
UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Trump: U.S. to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, EU to pay bill
Patriot air defences for Ukraine: Useful but no panacea
US delays Patriot arms deliveries to Switzerland in switch to Ukraine
Israel admits 'technical error' in airstrike that kills 6 children
Germany considering buying US air defence systems for Ukraine
Zelensky says discussed buying US air-defence systems with Trump
Sweden acquires German air defence systems for $930 mn
Russia fires hundreds of drones at Ukraine, defying Trump warning
Russia fires 136 drones at Ukraine ahead of Trump-NATO head meeting
Drone downed near Iraq airport hosting US troops: Kurd forces
Six killed in massive Russian drone, missile attack across Ukraine
France's military pigeons race in memory of brave predecessors
Israel launches communications satellite from Florida
SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 with Israeli communications satellite
Eutelsat to Deliver Low Orbit Satellite Services Under New French Defense Agreement
|
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
Netherlands, Scandinavian states look to join Trump Ukraine arms plan
Arms maker Saab sees sales rise, growth potential
Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
Zelensky urges more investment in defence against Russian attacks
China hails 'strategically valuable' Russia ties in Lavrov visit
China's Xi vows greater support for Russia as meets Lavrov
Japan says China's military activities could 'seriously impact' its security
China, India should work towards 'win-win' cooperation: Chinese FM
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters